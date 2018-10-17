In NY most sexual predators that rape the disabled escape justice

The most dangerous people and criminals are those that protect and shield sexual predators and rapists allowing them to continue to rape and destroy more innocent victims’ lives

Top Cuomo administration officials directly involved in criminal cover-ups of sexual assaults

I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream.” — Stephen DeProspero - Former NYS employee & convicted sexual predator

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jonathan Carey Foundation is uncovering the rampant sexual abuse within Cuomo’s mental health care system and the wide-scale cover-ups similar to the Catholic Church. Thousands of sexual assaults and rapes are reported to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s abuse hotline and most are never reported to local police or ever criminally investigated. Almost all sex crimes committed against our most vulnerable are never criminally investigated, never reported to county elected district attorneys and will never see a court room.

To give you an idea of how rampant the sexual abuse and cover-ups are it is important to document some key facts. Governor Andrew Cuomo is without question operating his mental agencies almost identical to the Catholic Church, keeping almost everything internal. Less than 1% of sex crimes reported to the fraudulent Justice Center abuse hotline are ever prosecuted. To wrap your mind around the scope of the astronomical and absolute rampant sexual abuse occurring multiply 1,300 sexual assaults times 33 to get the approximate numbers within the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) system annually. OPWDD is only one of six mental health agencies in New York State that internally report sex crimes. State records obtained through Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) by Michael Carey reveal an average of 1,300 reported sexual abuse cases within OPWDD alone and according to a well known study called Prevalence of Violence only 3% of these sexual assaults are ever reported.

https://www.mass.gov/service-details/prevalence-of-violence

Governor Andrew Cuomo set up an internal abuse hotline for people with disabilities, having the audacity to name it the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs (Justice Center) which is doing almost the direct opposite from its name. This is fraudulent whitewash state agency that was set up to cover-up. Governor Andrew Cuomo by law requires mandated reporters and witnesses of sex crimes to report to his abuse hotline, there is no law requiring these sex crimes to be immediately reported to 911 so local police can respond. This is purposeful and this is how the Cuomo administration continues to cover-up almost all reported sexual assaults and rapes of the disabled.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViRj7sz6NOU&t=3s

New York State is discriminating against people with disabilities by denying them equal access to 911 first responder medical and police services when they are victims of sex crimes. New York State is denying people with disabilities living outside their family homes their constitutional rights to ‘equal protect of laws.’ One million New Yorkers with disabilities which are the governor’s numbers are being treated unequally and as far lower class citizens and residents similar to the discrimination that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought against.

On top of these wide-scale discrimination and civil rights atrocities, the Jonathan Carey Foundation is bringing to light the illegal and extremely dangerous placements of convicted sex offenders into group homes. Dozens of sexual predators, level 2 and level 3 sex offenders have been located living in facilities and group homes throughout New York State from a partial list of facilities and minimum research. Statistically, the numbers appear to be in the hundreds.

Throughout New York State and our country, all sexual predators must be immediately removed from all facilities and group homes that allow them easy access to prey on and sexual assault or rape people with disabilities. This is outrageous and unconscionable that anyone would conceive of such a practice, more less implement it. These practices are obviously a direct danger to all residents, but also a direct danger to staff and the general community. Group homes are scattered throughout our communities and are not locked down facilities, sexual predators can easily leave practically whenever they like. It is important to note that sexual predators and pedophiles sexually assault extremely large numbers of victims according to a State psychologist before they are ever caught.

https://www.whec.com/news/advocate-fights-to-remove-sex-offenders-from-group-homes-for-the-disabled/5086313/

Here is what a convicted sexual predator and pedophile said of New York State’s mental health care system, it is “a predators dream.”

"The lack of supervision there made it easy to do what I did," DeProspero said in a handwritten affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. "I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream."

http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/new-york-pay-3m-family-boy-molested-group-home-article-1.2977392

If you would like to help advocate and protect our most vulnerable and help fight to end this extreme corruption, please consider making a tax deductible gift to the Jonathan Carey Foundation. Thank you.

https://jonathancareyfoundation.org/donate/



The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers