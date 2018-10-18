OAN Exposes Cuomo Sex Abuse Scandal & Justice Center Corruption

The most dangerous people and criminals are those that protect and shield sexual predators and rapists allowing them to continue to rape and destroy more innocent victims’ lives.

As NY Governor Andrew Cuomo hoped the sex offender and sexual abuse cover-ups remained hidden, the Jonathan Carey Foundation and OAN open Pandora’s Box

I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream.” — Stephen DeProspero - Former NYS employee & convicted sexual predator

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a nutshell the Pandora’s Box being opened up reveals the evil, the corruption, the wide-scale sexual assaults and rapes of people with disabilities, the cover-ups of almost all sex crimes and the main motive being Medicaid fraud. A number of top New York State officials are directly involved and must be held accountable and Federal authorities have been asked to swiftly intervene.

New York State’s mental health care system which appears to be the most expensive possibly in the world remains extremely dangerous and deadly. The sexual abuse within Cuomo’s agencies and group homes are astronomical in scope, 1,300 reported cases of sexual abuse within the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) alone annually. According to a well recognized study and report called Prevalence of Violence, it is claimed that only 3% of these sexual assaults will ever be reported, so multiply 1,300 times 33 to approximately get the real numbers of sexual assaults and rapes occurring within Cuomo’s agency.

“The state’s mental health care system is likened to an animal house, rampant with sexual assaults and rapes; it is a corrupt system that is totally out of control.” – Michael Carey – Civil Rights and Disability Rights Advocate

https://www.mass.gov/service-details/prevalence-of-violence

Hardly any safety and abuse prevention measures have been put in place to protect the most vulnerable from being sexually assaulted or raped. New York State’s main mission is not to put people with disabilities first or provide them safe care and services, but is instead to discriminate against the disabled, to treat them unequally and to use them for financial exploitation. Massive amounts of Medicaid dollars, the peoples tax dollars, are going to enrich well connected political people and entities. New York State continues to cover-up most of the severe damages to precious human beings to keep their Medicaid fraud ponzi scheme going. Well just like Bernie Madoff was finally caught, now Governor Cuomo and his administration are being caught and exposed.

One America News Network called Michael Carey, a well- known and well respected Civil Rights and Disability Rights Advocate, as well as the founder of the Jonathan Carey Foundation, seeking answers surrounding the Cuomo sex abuse scandal. The floodgates were opened further and the wide-scale corruption and the criminal cover-ups of almost all reported sexual assaults by Governor Cuomo’s fraudulent Justice Center abuse hotline were further exposed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViRj7sz6NOU&t=3s

On top of the wide-scale discrimination and civil rights atrocities, the Jonathan Carey Foundation is bringing to light the illegal and extremely dangerous placements of convicted sex offenders into group homes. Dozens of sexual predators, level 2 and level 3 sex offenders have been located living in facilities and group homes throughout New York State from a partial list of facilities and minimum research. Statistically, the numbers appear to be in the many hundreds.

https://www.whec.com/news/advocate-fights-to-remove-sex-offenders-from-group-homes-for-the-disabled/5086313/

http://www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/news/local-news/2018/09/sex-offenders-in-group-homes-for-disabled-isnt-new-in-tupper-lake/

Here is what a convicted sexual predator and pedophile said of New York State’s mental health care system, it is “a predators dream.”

"The lack of supervision there made it easy to do what I did," DeProspero said in a handwritten affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. "I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream."

http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/new-york-pay-3m-family-boy-molested-group-home-article-1.2977392

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers