SafeCareSoft® Announces New Website Launch

“With the CMS implementing 1-star to 5-star ratings for doctors on its Physician Compare site, our new site allows quick and easy access to information on unique and innovative EMR-based software that monitors and manages doctors performance," stated Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of SafeCareSoft®. "Our complete range of software help hospitals comply with Joint Commission standards, and avoid financial penalties from excess readmissions, infections, and complications.”
The completely new website goes live today, and is located at the address: https://www.safecaresoft.com/
The new website has improved functionality and enhanced content focused on the SafeCareSoft® mission of “Softwaring Healthcare Excellence” and The SafeCare Group’s mission of a “relentless commitment to improving healthcare through software”.
The new website provides robust information that is part of the company’s business plan to continuously meet the needs of our customers. The website announcement is in coordination with a re-branded identity for The SafeCare Group®, SafeCareSoft® parent company - equipped with a redesigned corporate logo. With the new website and logo, SafeCareSoft is taking the opportunity to strengthen our brand.
This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features that offers a more comprehensive understanding of SafeCareSoft® comprehensive software suite. Visitors will find the website to effectively showcase a fresh look with ease of navigation, mobile-responsiveness, and ability to share information across all major social networking sites. Visitors can also stay informed with the latest announcements from SafeCareSoft®, as we promote capabilities across a wide range of sectors, including government officials, the media and the communities in which we operate.
About The SafeCare Group
The SafeCare Group was founded in 2010 and is a privately held company innovating, disrupting, and transforming healthcare through software solutions that optimize hospital reimbursement and accreditation. Since 2012, SafeCareSoft® have been helping hospitals excel with physician privileging software for Joint Commission OPPE, and hospital software for better readmissions, cost, complications and infections. Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitals® listings have been Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® of 100 US hospitals that excelled with low infections, readmissions, and complications. Since 2015, SafeCare® magazine has been delivering information on the people, ideas and novel technologies affecting access, cost, and quality of healthcare across the globe. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com.
