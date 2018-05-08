GoGo Quinoa Launches New Website
An enhanced website to meet growing demand
The new website was redesigned to optimize the user experience with improved navigation and functionality, a mobile responsive design, comprehensive product information and direct purchasing through Amazon.ca. Additional online purchasing channels are to be added in the coming months to increase consumer purchasing options. The store locator function has been augmented – monthly syncs take place directly with store inventory management systems to ensure more accurate product availability information for GoGo Quinoa customers.
"The website is the new hub of a wider digital strategy and represents an important component in our branding. The site was designed to create a premiere destination for everything quinoa. From how you cook it, to why the nutrition profile is superior to rice for example. New recipes and content are added weekly. Make sure to visit us to get the latest on quinoa and healthy living." said Francis Lavoie, VP of Sales & Marketing for GoGo Quinoa.
About Cie 2 Ameriks
In business since 2004, Cie 2 Ameriks was the first quinoa manufacturing company in North America to be certified fair-trade. The company now imports and produces more than 60 vegan, organic and gluten-free products made from quinoa and other super grains, under the GoGo Quinoa brand and for private brands. GoGo Quinoa has increased production to meet the growing demand for its product lines, moving its operations to a 45,000 square-foot facility in Laval. Further information on the company and its products can be found on the website of Cie 2 Ameriks (www.2ameriks.com) and GoGo Quinoa (www.gogoquinoa.com).
Martin Bilodeau
President and Founder
martin@gogoquinoa.com
(514) 249-5103
Francis Lavoie, VP Sales and Marketing
GoGo Quinoa
(514) 743-8303
email us here