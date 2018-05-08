Attorney General Schneiderman involved in covering-up thousands of assaults

Enough is Enough - Attorney General must be held accountable for the State and federal crimes he has committed

For years, AG Schneiderman has looked the other way as sexual predators and people that physically assault the disabled escape justice.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman must be held accountable for all of the State and federal crimes that he has committed. Crimes against women and people with disabilities are unconscionable. ” — Michael Carey - Civil Rights & Disability Rights Advocate

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, for a number of years, has known of the ongoing cover-ups of most reported physical and sexual assaults of innocent children and adults with disabilities by their caregivers in State and private residential facilities and group homes. As the Attorney General he had the responsibility to protect and ensure the equal rights of all New Yorkers, but instead he ensured that they were not protected from their abusers and he violated their civil rights.

Many certified letters with return receipts were written by Civil Rights and Disability Rights Advocate, Michael Carey, requesting Attorney General Schneiderman to take emergency actions, but instead he chose to be part of the cover-ups. Literally, thousands of physical and sexual assaults have been covered-up because of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

A young boy with disabilities named Ralph White who was severely abused and had a cord put around his neck was not protected by Attorney General Schneiderman, there was no criminal prosecutions.

https://www.nytimes.com/aponline/2018/05/01/us/ap-us-protecting-the-disabled-settlement.html



Emergency actions must be taken to protect those that cannot protect themselves.

https://dailygazette.com/article/2018/05/05/editorial-take-steps-now-to-prevent-future-abuses-of-disabled



Attorney General Eric Schneiderman must be held accountable for all of the State and federal crimes that he has committed. Crimes against women and people with disabilities are unconscionable.



The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers