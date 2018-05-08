Leading Hosted Telecommunications Firm DigitalPhone.io Accepted into NCAPCS Preferred Partners Program

North Carolina Association For Public Charter Schools DigitalPhone.io

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - NC, US, May 8, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalPhone.io, a leading hosted telecommunications firm that serves businesses, government agencies, non-profit organizations and educational institutions across the US, proudly announced that it has been accepted into the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools ' (NCAPCS) "Preferred Partners Program".The innovative program, which launched in 2017, is available to select vendors that have a verified track record of serving NCAPCS-member charter schools, and have demonstrated a clear commitment to supporting their current and long-term success. Approved vendors must also have a current NCAPCS Business Membership in good standing, and agree to offer NCAPCS-member charter schools discounted pricing."I had the opportunity meet with Gary Tomlin from DigitalPhone.io last month when his company sponsored our Job Fair in Durham," commented Rhonda Dillingham NCAPCS's Executive Director. "We spoke about the Preferred Partners Program, and based on their interest in joining, I contacted two NCAPCS-member charter schools that they've served — Arapahoe Charter School and Bethany Community Middle School — and both spoke very highly of their experience with DigitalPhone.io. We're pleased to include them as a preferred vendor, so they can help our members get the affordable technologies and systems they need to improve school communications and safety, and enhance overall performance and efficiency.""We are delighted to be part of the NCAPCS' Preferred Partners Program," commented Gary Tomlin, DigitalPhone.io's VP of Sales. "It is abundantly clear that Rhonda's focus is on offering the very best to the association's membership, which is why vendors in the program cannot simply offer pricing discounts and expect to get accepted. They must also demonstrate a dedication to the success, vision and values of charter schools, and we are extremely proud of our commitment and contribution in this area. We look forward a long and rewarding relationship with the NCAPCS and all of their members!"For additional information regarding DigitalPhone.io, visit https://digitalphone.io or email inquiry(at)DigitalPhone.io.About DigitalPhone.ioDigitalPhone.io (formerly Carolina Digital) is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education, government and nonprofit organization telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing land lines, cell phones or VoIP phones. Learn more at https://digitalphone.io

