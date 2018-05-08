Memo Box 7-Day Keeps You on Track with Meds Every Day of the Week

Memo Box Award Winning Memo Health App Memo Box 7-Day Smart Pillbox Set Memo Box 7-Day Smart Pillbox Set Dock

The world’s smartest pillbox with top-notch design makes managing prescriptions simple by tracking your intakes automatically

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tinylogics, a global leader in innovative consumer health products, is pleased to announce the debut of Memo Box 7-Day Smart Pill Box Set. The company will showcase its latest product at PEPCOM’s Digital Experience on May 10, 2018 at the Metreon City View (135 4th Street) in the SoMa district of San Francisco.

Remembering to take various pills and medications can be challenging at any age. Medication non-adherence reports say this is a very significant problem, cited as the cause of over 125,000 deaths and $290 billion preventable costs annually. Consistency is the key when it comes to taking meds on time and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Memo Box 7-Day is the weekly smart pill box set that intelligently reminds you to take meds every day, while tracking all your intakes automatically.

Memo Box 7-Day combines the best of connected gadgets with the easy-to-use Memo Health app so that meds are taken in the right dose at the right time. Created as a community project while crowdfunding for previous products in 2017, several backers asked about smart pillbox sets for a whole week. The company learned from a survey that most backers who take 5 pills per day would find a weekly set extremely helpful, therefore validated the need for a weekly smart pill box set.

Memo Box 7-Day is the world’s smartest weekly pill box set. Users can easily organize weekly dosages in one go; the reminders on each pill box, can be customizedindependently to suit different schedules (supplements vs prescribed pills). Memo Box 7-Day offers much more flexibility to users on-the-go desiring to travel light.

Memo Box 7-Day includes many important features to help people stay on track, including:

• Reminders: Set up audio-visual pill reminders on both pill box & smartphone with APP.

• Overdose Prevention: Prevent users from accidental double-dosing with flashing alerts.

• Snooze Button: Postpone current pill reminder with ‘Alarm Snooze Button’.

• Finder: Ping Memo Box to quickly locate it.

• Tracker: Keep track of intake history on APP as pill box automatically records time of access to meds when users open it.

• Flexibility: Customize pill reminders independently for different days of the week.

• Misplaced Alerts: Alert users when they depart from preset locations without pill box.

• Family Tracker: Track loved ones’ meds intake in real time with APP.

• Longer Battery: Allow for up to a month of usage with the smart energy saving algorithm.

Memo Box Series won the prestigious Reddot Product Design Award 2016, iF Design Award 2017, Reddot Communication Award 2017, and A’Design Gold Award, internationally renowned seals of quality. Starting this month early birds can save 30% when they purchase Memo Box 7-Day on Indiegogo with exclusive backer pricing starting at $139. Worldwide shipping to backers is expected to start in June 2018. You can view the live campaign here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/memo-box-7-day-weekly-smart-pill-box-set#/

To learn more about Memo Box 7-Day please visit the GENHIGH booth at PEPCOM’s Digital Experience Metreon City View, 135 4th Street SF,CA, or at www.tinylogics.com. For a demo session with Memo Box 7-Day please schedule an appointment with Gina Hughes at gina@charmed.media.

About Tinylogics

Tinylogics was founded in the University of Cambridge in 2014, and has received support from Cambridge Enterprise, Kickstarter backer community, and industry top manufacturers such as Everwin Precision Technology. Our mission is to make big differences in and to simplify lives through tiny logical innovations. For more information, visit www.tinylogics.com

