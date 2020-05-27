Neabot Launches its First Robot Vacuum on Kickstarter in May to Provide an Ultimate Hands-free Vacuuming Solution

Self-Emptying Dustbin | Hands-Free | Strong Suction Power of 2700 Pa | Deep Clean for Carpet | Multiple Cleaning Modes | APP Control

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neabot NoMo Robot Vacuum, the ultimate hands-free vacuuming solution, is all set to launch on Kickstarter this May. The suggested retail price is US$599 in US with Kickstarter price starting from $369.

Self-emptying dustbin is the most powerful weapon that Neabot offers to you. The ultimate perks of having an automated tool for cleaning your home with its groundbreaking technology surely redefine “automatic” cleaning for you. Gone are the days when you still had to supervise your so-called “automatic” or "smart" robot vacuum.

Many of us don’t have time or simply want to be lazy to throw away the trash bag every time after cleaning the house. Neabot has a 2.8L dust bag inside the self-emptying dustbin with a capacity of storing the debris up to a month. It also makes sure you stay out of the dirt as it seals the dust bag and notifies you right away once it's full. So you don’t have to get your hands and clothes dirty.

Neabot offers a max suction power of 2700Pa, one of the strongest on the market. It also provides 3-level suction power for you to control via Neabot Home App based on the floor type and your specific home environment. Furthermore, the feature of carpet-detector makes Neabot flexible and adaptive when heading for carpet since it can automatically boost the suction power on carpet to enhance cleaning performance.

Armed with 29 sensors, Neabot ensures the high-precision while carrying out cleaning work. Its fully automated and highly accurate mapping system makes the whole cleaning process an enjoyable experience for you.

About Neabot

Neabot has offices in Los Angeles and Shenzhen China with a professional and passionate team coming from a number of the world’s most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell,Huawei and more. We have diverse educational backgrounds and experiences in different fields such as algorithm development, electronic engineering, mechanical structure design and manufacturing. Enjoy your time and let Neabot take care of your chores.

To learn more about Neabot NoMo Kickstarter campaign, please visit https://bit.ly/2ZNXVhn

Official website: https://www.neabot.com/