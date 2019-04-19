Narwal, World’s First Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum , Funded $100,000 in 2 Hours on Kickstarter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The up-and-coming robot vacuum brand Narwal, the world’s first self-cleaning robot mop & vacuum launched on Kickstarter on April 16, 2019. And the campaign was successfully funded in just 11 minutes and raised $100,000 in 2 hours.

Narwal made a great coup on Kickstarter, which is mostly credited to its innovative mop self-cleaning technology. The robot can wash and rinse the mops automatically upon returning to the station with 5L water tanks when needed. It also smart enough to know when to wash the mops based on time spent, area mopped and other factors. At the end of the cleaning cycle, it will not only wash and rinse the mops but also dry them.

Stubborn floor stains are easily removed as Narwal rotates and presses down its rounded triangle mops on the floor, which differs Narwal with effective mopping from the traditional robot mops. The coverage of Narwal can go up to 2150 sq.ft in a single mopping cycle, which can meet all your needs. It cleans all surface floors including vinyl, tile, hardwood, laminate and certain types of carpet.

The technologies of Lidar Navigation and the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) literally make Narwal smarter than ever. Narwal virtually maps out your home layout for plotting the effective path for later cleaning. It also updates the map every time it carries out a cleaning task to adapt to the changes in your home and to better plot the effective paths.

Users are able to customize the cleaning strategy, including spot cleaning, mopping times, the dryness of mops and cleaning sequence of the areas, straight from their phones using Narwal’s app, which will be available for download on App Store and Google Play later.

Powered by a 1800Pa motor, Narwal effortlessly takes care of all dust, dirt, pet hair and other particles on any surface with its strong suction pressure. The two side brushes with intelligent speeds are designed to clean your home thoroughly. Anti-Collision and -drop sensors prevent it from running into objects or falling down stairs when you’re not looking.

Unlike other cleaning robots, Narwal returns to its docking station with 100% accuracy to recharge its battery to prevent any disruption in your schedule. It is whisper quiet whether it is sweeping or mopping, so it won’t disrupt your daily activity or sleep. Narwal is also Wi-Fi enabled so you can remotely monitor the cleaning status and control any scheduled uses when you’re not home.

To schedule a demo, please contact Minming Gu at minming@genhigh.com.



About Narwal Robotics

Narwal Robotics is founded in 2015 with headquarter in Shenzhen China and operation in Los Angeles. Invested and mentored by Mr. Li Zexiang, Chairman of DJI, Narwal Narwal Robotics focuses on designing intelligent robotic solutions to make your life smarter and easier. Cooperating with experts in physics, dynamics, algorithms, and engineering, Narwal Robotics has spent 3 years developing the robot and built its own factory. Narwal is the first epoch-making product of Narwal Robotics which is leading a revolution for floor cleaning.

For more information, please visit: http://www.narwalrobotics.com.

World's First Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum



