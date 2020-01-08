Mu6 Space 2 Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphone Now Live on Indiegogo

Mu6, Make your life sound better!

Currently, the Mu6 Space 2 headphone now lives on Indiegogo and have the following benefits.



Hear What You Want, Only!

Mu6 Space 2 headphones actively cancel out the noise around you so that you can listen to your favourite albums or audiobooks at a lower volume, or just enjoy the silence. Different from another noise-cancelling headphone, the active noise cancellation for Mu6 Space 2 employs digital composite feedback design, its noise cancellation performance is significantly improved by more than four times than their former version, acquiring a maximum noise cancellation -42dB in the frequency range of 20Hz - 1,000Hz.



Immerse Yourself in Music

There are two powerful 40mm dynamic drivers inside the Mu6 Space 2 headphone's earcups, utilizing a layer of only 0.003mm ZrO2(its hardness is second only to diamond) coating polymer diaphragm. Even though the diaphragm is ultra-light, the two drivers give the diaphragm an extremely high strength. Besides, the latest Yamaha DSP results in a 'better-than-CD' listening experience. Apt-X LL audio reduces delay and improves the end-to-end speed of the audio transmission, resulting in high quality and synchronized sound. With aptX, music lovers can enjoy the wired-quality sound, wirelessly. These features unite to deliver the most details sound in your audio.



The Best Partner for Commuting/Travel

Mu6 not only be as isolated from noise as possible but also be easy to carry and comfortable. It has decently large and spacious ear cups that fit well on most ears and also well-padded and lightweight, so you can wear them for hours and not feel any fatigue.



In addition to Mu6’s high-performance noise cancellation/superb sound quality, the headphones include several smart features aimed at increasing convenience for the listeners. For example,

the Smart Touch & Talk

If you're listening to music with the noise cancellation mode on and need to have a quick chat with others. You can simply cup the right ear-cup with your palm. It temporarily lowers the sound of your music, and enlarge the natural volume of the person talking to you.

3D Intuitive Touch

Everything is at your fingertips. Answer hands-free phone calls with a double-tap, or change tracks, adjust the volume and make calls by tapping or swiping the panel.

Auto Pause & Play

A built-in infrared proximity sensor stops the music when the listener takes the headphones off, and re-starts playing when he puts the headphones back on.

Voice Assistant

Keep your phone in your pocket and head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more.



Technical Aspects

ANC Type: Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Driver Impedance: 32Ω

Sensitivity: 100dB±3dB/mW

ANC Peak Level: 40dB

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20000Hz

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth V5.0

Audio Code: Apt-X/Apt-X LL/SBC/AAC

Bluetooth Range: 30ft (10m)

Battery Capacity: 800mAH

Charging Time: 4 hours

Charge Methods: USB Type-C

Battery Life: >20h (ANC ON); >24h (ANC OFF)

Size: 171*200mm

Weight: approx. 290g

Communication Microphone: CVC 6.0

Charging Port: USB Type-C

Software Upgrade: Air upgrade via the mobile app

Space 2 Smart ANC Headphones - Mu6, Make your life sound better !



