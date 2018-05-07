USA Victim to Chicago Tribune: Sadly, Tragically, the Canadian Car Rental Scandal has Indeed Spread to the USA

Under car damage could result in driving hazard and liability

Victim and survivor, with Lee Port Authority Official Police Report in hand, now has proof of inconsistency, cover-up, and lies through under-oath statements

I’d surely welcome a fact-finder to scrutinize every single piece -- every last shred of evidence -- that I have to substantiate my victimization, similar in many ways to victim-Bitting” — David Howe, crime victim and survior

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the unfortunate -- and freighting -- confirmation to the question postulated in 2013 by the Chicago Tribune: “Will the Canadian Car Rental Scandal Spread to the U.S.?”

See the Tribune’s story with its apparent and remarkable predilection for predictive accuracy: http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2013-02-19/travel/sns-201302190000--tms--traveltrctntt-b20130219-20130219_1_damage-recovery-unit-american-car-rental-association-rent-a-car

Unfortunately -- and with dramatic, shocking, and indisputable mountains of evidence -- the answer to the Tribune’s prophetic-like inquiry is a resounding and undeniable YES.

USA car rental consumers beware. Visitors to USA who plan to obtain a car rental beware. IT’S HERE AND IT’S RUNNING FULL STEAM AHEAD!

Tragically there is no longer only wide-spread speculation and mere theory correlated to the myriads and myriads of consumer complaints and statements of abuse, but now dramatic and stunning proof of unfair and deceptive and abusive acts by the USA car rental industry – namely Enterprise Holdings’ including National and Alamo companies.

Abuse and predatory acts just like those detailed in the Tribune’s report and plaguing our fellow sisters and brothers from Canada.

It’s true, Jerry Bitting and David Howe have never met but today each has one – painful and horrific – life experience in common. Each is a victim of the predatory rental-rip-off scam that has plagued untold masses of people across Canada and the USA. Jerry’s extortion demand: $667.00; Howe's extortion demand: $502.80.

And, although hard to believe in a country that proudly proclaims its citizens due process rights, in the United States of America, victim-Howe has no standing in a court of proper jurisdiction with a jury of peers.

To be sure, the brazen interference in USA due process is by the car rental industry design; and it’s working like a perfectly well-oiled machine: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180429005100/en/Federal-Judge-Sheri-Polster-Chappell-Accepts-Pleading .

Just listen if there’s any doubt: https://soundcloud.com/user-370781554/howe-damage-recovery-unit-cannot-sue-no-due-process

Remarkably, with Bitting and Howe, each was a victim involving subsequent damage that mysteriously appeared after the rental was returned to the rental office. And in the case with David Howe – the subsequent damaged was used to create the justification of a legitimate claim, after nearly-invisible ‘wear and tear’ was initially used to implicate through a formal process during the rental check-in.

Now, eerily in line with the Tribune’s thought-provoking query and only a few years prior to Howe’s victimization at the SW FL Fort Myers National Car rental agency, there is clear and categorical proof – obtained directly at the police station and with photographic evidence taken in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers – of a cover-up, lies, and patently false statements contained on an official report taken under-oath.

And the most shocking revelation: THE POLICE REPORT INDICATES THE WRONG VEHICLE – IDENTIFIED UNDER-OATH BY THE MANAGER INVOLVED IN THE SCHEME! (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005916/en/WRONG-VEHICLE-Patently-False-Statements-Oath-Lee)

“I’d sure welcome an opportunity to meet with a reporter at the Tribune,” said David Howe, National Car Rental crime victim and America’s child identity guardian. “I’d surely welcome a fact-finder to scrutinize every single piece -- every last shred of evidence -- that I have to substantiate my victimization, similar in many ways to victim-Bitting. And, most of all, I’d really welcome this respected news organization to help me derail this predatory train while also exposing Congress to the lasting and painful harm perpetrated on thousands and thousands of innocent and honest consumers because of the lack of uniform and predictable standards that the industry today flourishes under.”

