SubscriberWise Chief to US DOJ and President Trump: Evidence of Fraud and Cover-Up in Florida Genuine and Growing

Among a host of concerns in FL, AG Pam Bondi’s Office cancels meeting when request includes an on-the-record conference with a reporter and attorney request

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today allegations and concerns of a civil and criminal cover-up in the state of Florida.

According to SubscriberWise, the evidence is remarkable in scope and substantial in detail. The facts implicate with certainty corporate criminal fraud and state statuary violations including felony perjury, but also indicate what appears an attempt to cover the illicit behavior by local and state government officials who have consistently declined to respond to questions that include responses to critical evidence now missing from a Lee Port Authority Police public record, as one example.

Related: FL AG Bondi’s offices refuses to proceed with on-the-record conference call and offers no legal explanation for not proceeding: https://www.docdroid.net/sn9sg3V/fl-ag-on-the-record-denied.pdf .

Additionally, based on prior conversations with an attorney at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority -- as well as documentation from the same office regarding written acknowledgement of improperly charged fees that may involve many other Florida residents and visitors (https://www.docdroid.net/ZDx6dT1/goaa-original-message.pdf) -- the main component of the cover-up appears to involve significant money for the state through various fees paid directly to government agencies (i.e. airport concession fees improperly charged for travelers not arriving to the state by air).

“I can now finally see the forest through the trees,” said David Howe, SubscriberWise founder and child identity protector. “And it’s truly remarkable when one examines the totality of evidence that I have obtained from official public sources. To be sure, the evidence that I’m referring involves sworn official records in the state of Florida, among other items that I believe the federal government will be interested to examine. I also have a much clearer picture of why elements of a criminal investigation were purposely not cited in the official police investigation; I would appreciate the DOJ to weigh-in on the evidence and concerns that I have related to the criminal investigation as well.

“To be more specific, it’s my strong position today that the documentation of fraud that I now have from these official records in the state of Florida, it’s so undeniable and overwhelming that those with a sworn duty to uphold the law have zero contrary evidence to refute the criminal activity that was alleged and documented from the beginning. And it appears from my perspective, involving years of criminal identity fraud investigations involving the US credit system as experience with crime and cover-up, that this evidence is being viewed an economic threat to a number of organizations that benefit from concealing the truth and facts.

“In other words, the economic interests are certainly high and pursuing due process simply doesn’t align with the financial incentives in a state where tourism, in particular, is so critical.

“Yes, it all seems remarkable and the allegations that I’m making are serious I certainly understand,” Howe added.

“But the profound and uncontroverted evidence simply can’t be denied; and that’s why I now believe there has been no engagement from state officials; that's why I'm going on the record with these serious allegations. Again, from my perspective, for many involved and aware of the evidence acknowledging the truth becomes a powerful indictment and that may explain what’s behind the duty-neglect happening today in Florida.

“Therefore, I’m respectfully urging a meeting with the US DOJ – and President Donald Trump who also happens to consider the state of Florida his home as do I for part of every year. Simply put, I have unequivocal and undeniable proof to substantiate every last detail of what I’m alleging and I want the opportunity to present it. And, whether or not I’m successful obtaining a meeting, I’ll continue this effort,” Howe confirmed. “I’ll never be daunted because I am armed with overwhelming proof -- including audio, video, and photographic evidence -- of unethical and illegal criminal activity that I argue is systematically being ignored by various Florida state agencies that otherwise have beached their sworn duty to act.

“For the record, I would welcome the Honorable Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to participate in any meeting, assuming the United States Department of Justice will take my allegations – and incredible mountain of evidence – seriously,” continued Howe. “However, I will respectfully continue to insist that any meeting be public and on-the-record since I have nothing to hide and everything critical to expose.

“The public must have the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth – so help me God,” Howe concluded.