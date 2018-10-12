SubscriberWise Sends $1K to Americares for $20K of Relief for Sisters and Brothers Suffering after Hurricane Michael

SubscriberWise supports fellow citizens impacted severely by Hurricane Michael

America’s consumer reporting agency for the communications industry joins Gulf Coast emergency disaster relief effort with cash donation for those in need

The children and adults who have been severely impacted by this incredibly powerful hurricane are experiencing human misery and suffering beyond imagination.” — David Howe, SubscriberWise founder and USA Credit Czar

MEXICO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today a $1,000.00 cash donation to assist with urgently needed medicine, supplies, food, and other humanitarian aid for our fellow citizens suffering after devastating Hurricane Michael.

“The children and adults who have been severely impacted by this incredibly powerful hurricane are experiencing human misery and suffering beyond imagination,” stated David Howe, SubscriberWise founder and self-affirmed United States Credit Czar. “In the immediate term, they are in urgent need of the most basic items including water, food, shelter, clothing, and medicine. In the long term, they’ll need hope and determination.

“Simply put, they’ll need plenty of help and we are eager and willing to play a small part on their road to recovery.

“Of course, SubscriberWise carefully reviewed a number of reputable charitable organizations before choosing the one most suited for our cash donation,” continued Howe. “Americares made the cut because the agency has a proven track record of transparency and accountability with consistently strong financial ratings.

“Moreover -- and most important to maximize the value of the donation -- the charity has a track record of multiplying every dollar by delivering donated supplies to a trusted network of local providers.

“According to Americares, every $1 donated = $20 in aid. That’s truly profound,” Howe concluded.