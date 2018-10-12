Issued by SubscriberWise

SubscriberWise Sends $1K to Americares for $20K of Relief for Sisters and Brothers Suffering after Hurricane Michael

SubscriberWise supports fellow citizens impacted severely by Hurricane Michael

America’s consumer reporting agency for the communications industry joins Gulf Coast emergency disaster relief effort with cash donation for those in need

The children and adults who have been severely impacted by this incredibly powerful hurricane are experiencing human misery and suffering beyond imagination.”
— David Howe, SubscriberWise founder and USA Credit Czar

MEXICO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today a $1,000.00 cash donation to assist with urgently needed medicine, supplies, food, and other humanitarian aid for our fellow citizens suffering after devastating Hurricane Michael.

“The children and adults who have been severely impacted by this incredibly powerful hurricane are experiencing human misery and suffering beyond imagination,” stated David Howe, SubscriberWise founder and self-affirmed United States Credit Czar. “In the immediate term, they are in urgent need of the most basic items including water, food, shelter, clothing, and medicine. In the long term, they’ll need hope and determination.

“Simply put, they’ll need plenty of help and we are eager and willing to play a small part on their road to recovery.

“Of course, SubscriberWise carefully reviewed a number of reputable charitable organizations before choosing the one most suited for our cash donation,” continued Howe. “Americares made the cut because the agency has a proven track record of transparency and accountability with consistently strong financial ratings.

“Moreover -- and most important to maximize the value of the donation -- the charity has a track record of multiplying every dollar by delivering donated supplies to a trusted network of local providers.

“According to Americares, every $1 donated = $20 in aid. That’s truly profound,” Howe concluded.

Americares CEO and President Michael J. Nyenhuis appreciates and thanks SubscriberWise for its support

About

The nation’s first Issuing consumer reporting agency (CRA) for the communications industry, SubscriberWise® employs enhanced Subscriber Level Segmentation technology to precisely identify credit challenged subscribers to ultra-high achievers to maximize sales and boost profits. By incorporating years of communications performance data and proprietary decision models, including FICO's latest analytic technology (FICO Score 9), SubscriberWise delivers unprecedented predictive power with a fully compliant, score-driven decision management system. Combined with Red Flag compliance and operator-controlled rules, SubscriberWise analytics empower CSR's to instantly and accurately respond to payment and credit characteristics with appropriate options for every subscriber. With SubscriberWise, no subscriber request is ever denied because of credit risk factors. Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative (https://www.nctconline.org/index.php/offerings/b2b-directory/companies/50) SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually. SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.

https://www.subscriberwise.com

