Faith Leader, Speaker and Best Selling Author Tricia Andreassen speaks at Global Media Summit
International Speaker and Best-Selling Author Tricia Andreassen spoke at the Global Media Summit in Dallas Texas April 26-28,2018 on the topic, "Don't let your grandma's light-bread recipe die with you." Andreassen who is not only a best-selling Author on multiple books and active in all forms of media is a highly acclaimed certified Coach helping people break through their own limitations, mindset and barriers to unlock the story that can heal themselves and empower others globally.
Andreassen delivered a message that encompassed visuals to get drive the message of how important a story is within all of us and we must be able to see how important it is to let the story be heard so that future generations can learn from it. "My grandma, Mamie Harman, had the best light-bread recipe. I can recall being as little as 5 years old going to her home and getting her fried chicken, homemade chow chow and her famous light-bread recipe she made in a cast iron skillet." Recalls Andreassen. "Sometimes we think something that something in our life or a lesson we have learned is insignificant and we don't take the time to write them down." She emphasizes.
The Global Media Summit is held yearly in Dallas Texas with the focus of joining together Christian Leaders in Media so movies, books, television shows and other forms of messages can be brought to touch lives all over the world. One of Andreassen's companies, Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute was an Emerald Sponsor at this event supporting the movement of reaching millions internationally. Directors, writers and producers from movies such as Woodlawn, I Can Only Imagine, When Calls The Heart and more were also speakers at this event. Andreassen serves in the President's club for Christian Women in Media and is also a Certified Trainer in Leadership for John Maxwell.
Tricia Andreassen has been a professional speaker for over decades ranging in topics of Entrepreneurship, Mindset and Focus and Breaking Chains from the past that can hold you back. Her fusion of business marketing and getting stories on international platforms as well as being a literary and storytelling coach is just one of her levels of expertise. She brings a message of hope, resilience, courage and perseverance to all of her speaking events openly sharing the love of God and His healing. "I owe my life to Jesus and what He has done for me." Says Andreassen. "I want people to know that they can achieve and do all things through Christ because He does provide that strength."
Andreassen doesn't hide in shame from her past as a little girl who overcame sexual abuse, mental and emotional abuse. She stands in the gap for women and children who face the demons of the past so they can be the Warrior God has called them to be. Her name is affectionately called Ms. Unstoppable because of her unstoppable devotion to bring healing through journaling, art, music, drama and more to break the chains of the past and step into one's life purpose. She has coached her clients on how to tell their story effectively on major outlets such as Good Morning America, 20/20, Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, Good Morning Britain, People Magazine, USA today, and countless more. Her publishing company has recently published the book Sisters Of Secrets that tell the story of sisters who faced abuse and how one is now in Jail for abusing her own children while the other has become an Author ministering for God. "My goal is to stand as a Warrior killing off Shame." She proclaims. "For when shame is killed off we can step fully into our purpose and stand for our own story to help others." Her publishing company is unique in that it offers full service PR and marketing services to help writers become Best Selling Authors and leverage them to other forms of media like Television, Movies, Podcasts and more. Her first love is to bring breakthrough to the human spirit so that story is unlocked and brought forward for great impact.
To inquire about Tricia Andreassen speaking at your event, being a teacher at a retreat, or being on your media outlet please email Warrior@MsUnstoppable.com. Her topics range greatly and are creatively designed to the audience you wish to empower.
