LERNER AND ROWE GIVES BACK PRESENTS 5th ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC AT TALKING STICK GOLF COURSE MAY 11th

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back

Lerner and Rowe Gives Back hosts their foundation’s 5th Annual Charity Golf Classic on Friday, May 11th at Talking Stick Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Gives Back hosts their foundation’s 5th Annual Charity Golf Classic on Friday, May 11th at Talking Stick Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. In addition to an afternoon of giving and golf, Lerner and Rowe Gives Back’s 5th Annual Charity Golf Classic will also feature a pre-tournament tent party with DJ, food trucks, an awards luncheon, golfer goodie bags, silent auction, concept store, prize raffle drawings and a spectacular helicopter golf ball drop challenge and much more!

Over the past five years the foundation has steadily increased the monetary goal that will be given back to assist those that give a hand up to needy and disenfranchised community members. In 2016 the Lerner and Rowe Gives Back Charity Golf Classic raised just over $200k. 2017 saw over $250k raised and for 2018, the non-profit wants to raise at least $300k. The most noteworthy part of Lerner and Rowe’s annual Charity Golf Classic is that 100% of proceeds raised directly support local charitable groups and organizations throughout the greater state of Arizona.

Attorney Kevin Rowe, founder of the Lerner and Rowe Gives Back foundation, shared the following words of gratitude, “Each year we are humbled by the support and donations given by individuals, community sponsors and organizations that help make our annual Charity Golf Classic an amazing fundraising success. By collectively joining resources of time, skill and money, we are able to reach further and impact more lives than we could on our own. Our team is truly grateful and hopeful that together we will not only reach our $300k goal for 2018, but surpass it!”

A limited number of golfer foursomes are selling out fast. Sponsorship packages are still available Go online now to lernerandrowegivesback/golf-sponsorships/ to purchase a golf foursome and to learn more about sponsorship opportunities. Cindy Ernst is also available to answer questions at 602-952-3115.

For additional information about Lerner and Rowe’s Phoenix personal injury attorneys call (602) 977-1900. To learn more about Lerner and Rowe Law Group, call (602) 667-7777 or visit lernerandrowelawgroup.com. In addition, do you need help filing an application or appeal for Social Security benefits? Then contact the law firms other legal partners at Social Security Disability Advocates by calling (602) 952-3200 or online at socialsecuritydisabilityadvocatesusa.com.

To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter, or become a fan of their Facebook page. Also visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

