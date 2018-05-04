PLM Expands into Las Vegas and Springdale

PLM recently opened two additional locations to better serve the needs of it's customers. The two locations include Las Vegas, NV and Springdale, AR.

NEWARK, NJ, USA, May 4, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE PLM, a leader in technology-driven fleet management solutions for refrigerated trailers, is pleased to announce the launch of 2 new branch locations to better serve its customers throughout the U.S.PLM’s move into the Las Vegas and North-West Arkansas markets allow us to fulfill customers’ cold supply chain demands in growing markets, while expanding our geographic footprint and growing our service delivery platform. Focused solely on the refrigerated trailer, customers now have access to the largest selection of equipment, ranging in lengths from 28 to 53 feet, with single-temperature, multiple-temperature, electric-standby or electric-only options.“PLM is on the forefront of offering fleet management solutions to help customers maximize their fleet,” Jerry Keane, Vice President of Rental commented. “By adding these additional locations, PLM can expand its reach to service customer needs in Arkansas, along the I-40 Interstate as well as meeting the needs of Las Vegas’ expanding convention requirements.”Springdale LocationThe Northwest-Arkansas market is one of the fastest growing markets in the US and home to 3 Fortune 500 companies, with many other Fortune 500 companies having satellite offices in the region. PLM’s location can be found close to the routes 49 and 412 intersection, right off interstate 40.725 South Lincoln StreetLowell, AR 72745Phone: (877) RENT-PLM, ext 4Hours: Mon-Fri 8AM – 5PMLas Vegas LocationPLM’s growth into the Las Vegas market is a direct response to customer requests for units in this area. Las Vegas is a mecca for a multitude of events and conventions, with customers needing specialized equipment that PLM can fill.3702 Losee RoadNorth Las Vegas, NV 89030Phone: (877) RENT-PLM, ext 4hours: Mon-Fri 8AM-5PMAbout PLMPLM is a technology-driven fleet solutions company for the cold supply chain. With nationwide locations dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance and fleet management of refrigerated trailers, PLM offers the largest selection of multi-temp, single-temp, and eco-friendly electric trailers from 28’ to 53’ in length. For more information, visit www.plmtrailer.com