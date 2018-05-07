SGS Enters Into License Agreement with LogiLube for SmartLab™ Technology
SmartOil™ & SmartLab™ can provide real-time fluid condition monitoring as well as chain of custody for fluid samples
SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company
LogiLube SmartLab™ to provide chain of custody for fluid samples sent for testing at any of the 34 Global SGS Oil Condition Monitoring labs
“SGS signed this license agreement with LogiLube to enable our customers to gain a competitive advantage by diagnosing equipment operating issues which are detectable through fluid sampling analysis and providing instant feedback to asset owners which can corroborate the data on suspected root causes,” said Linda Perry, Branch Manager for SGS OCM North
America. “Combining LogiLube’s SmartOil™ online digital oil condition monitoring platform, we can offer our clients the option of real-time oil condition monitoring. Every 30-seconds the SmartOil™ system updates a secure web dashboard with parameters such as viscosity, particles, and contaminates such as water or coolant,” adds Perry.
LogiLube’s SmartLab™ works using either automated or manual fluid sampling. Using the SmartLab™ mobile app, fluid samples from such equipment as wind turbine gearboxes, are collected for shipment and catalogued using QR codes on the equipment and bar codes on the fluid sample container. This process timestamps the fluid samples and provides the opportunity for correlation of sample data to asset operational data. Fluid samples are then packaged and shipped overnight to one of the 34 Global SGS Oil Condition Monitoring labs in for immediate analysis per a customer defined test slate.
Fluid samples undergo a SGS tribologist review according to ASTM and ISO parameters. The results of the analysis are standardized in a report which is instantly uploaded to SGS clients through the online LogiLube SmartLab™ portal, accessible by web portal or smartphone app. The fluid sampling analysis results are simultaneously sent to LogiLube’s secure, cloud-based servers where trend analysis on lubricant, hydraulics or other fluid failure modes across
operational fleets can be performed using data analytics powered by LogiLube’s machine learning algorithms.
“SmartLab™ provides a comprehensive field-to-lab-to-client solution for secure collection and analysis of fluid samples, as well as immediate visibility for SGS clients to the results of the fluid sample data analysis by certified SGS tribologists” says Bill Gillette of LogiLube. “We are delighted to be working in collaboration with SGS on providing chain of custody for the fluid samples which are tested to the highest standards, plus secure data analytics and client-side reporting.”
About LogiLube
LogiLube, LLC is a Wyoming-based technology company focused on developing edge to cloud to client Big Data predictive analytic and machine learning solutions in the field of intelligent machine health management. LogiLube’s suite of solutions comprising Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) enabled sensors are deployed in multiple industries including wind energy, oil and gas, power generation and mining. LogiLube’s SmartGear™ platform is based on a patented real-time oil condition monitoring technology platform that uses edge-processed analytics to continuously scan for potential dangerous conditions with wind turbine gearboxes. LogiLube’s SmartOil™ platform is a machine mounted oil condition monitoring system focused on oil and gas applications such as natural gas-fired engines and reciprocating/screw
compressors used for natural gas compression and transmission.
For more information, visit www.logilube.com.
About SGS
SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. Recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity, we employ over 90 000 people and operate a network of more than 2 000 offices and laboratories around the world. We are constantly looking beyond customers’ and society’s expectations in order to deliver market leading services wherever they are needed. We have a history of undertaking and successfully
executing large-scale, complex international projects. With a presence in every single region around the globe, our people speak the language and understand the culture of the local market and operate globally in a consistent, reliable and effective manner. We provide innovative services and solutions for every part of the oil, gas and chemicals industry. Our global network of offices and laboratories, alongside our dedicated team, allows us to respond to your needs, when and where they occur. Our reputation for independence, excellence and innovation has established us as the market leader in providing services that improve efficiency, reduce risk and deliver competitive advantage for you.
Bill Gillette
LogiLube, LLC
(970) 690-0260
