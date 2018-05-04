Ethiopian Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award: “Best Business Class in Africa and Indian Ocean
TripAdvisor has evaluated the world’s top carriers based on reviews and ratings gathered from travelers worldwide over a 12-month period and recognized Ethiopian for its outstanding service, as well as the quality and value in its service delivery.
Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “We are highly honored to receive this award from TripAdvisor, the most prestigious global travel site. I wish to thank the TripAdvisor community for their resounding vote of confidence in our premium class product and service. We offer the best value proposition to premium travelers, whether corporate or government, thanks to our operational excellence, convenient and seamless connectivity, superior on-board product and top-notch end-to–end customer service. We will continue to invest in the latest the technology aircraft such as the B787 and A350 that offer unmatched on-board comfort and to enhance our premium on-ground and on-board offerings with a superior level of service so as to meet the high expectations of premium travellers and remain their airline of choice.”
“We’re thrilled to recognize the global TripAdvisor community’s favorite airlines and shine a spotlight on the carriers around the world that provide the very best flying experiences, including Ethiopian Airlines,” said Bryan Saltzburg, senior vice president and general manager for TripAdvisor Flights, “As the airline industry introduces new fare products and a widening array of in-flight offerings, consumers continue to seek out the carriers that deliver value and a quality experience. The Travelers’ Choice awards for airlines recognize the carriers that exceed passenger expectations and receive top marks from travelers.”
Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline. On November 8, 2017, SKYTRAX, the most prestigious international air transport standards and quality rating organization, has certified Ethiopian as Four Star Airline. SKYTRAX has also awarded Ethiopian as SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa, two times, and earlier in 2017 Ethiopian has received SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline in Africa.
About Ethiopian
Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.
Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 110 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.
Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with eight business centers: Ethiopian Regional Services; Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering; Ethiopian Ground Services and Ethiopian Airports Enterprise. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.
