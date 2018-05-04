The Squires Group helps Sponsor Anne Arundel Community College’s Java Programming Competition

Eric Galasso, President of TSGi

ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today, that for the second consecutive year, they provided their support by donating food, cash, and prizes for the top winners at the Anne Arundel Community College’s (AACC) Java Programming competition held on Friday, April 27, 2018.

“We are thrilled to be part of this very important initiative with AACC again this year. With the success of cloud initiatives, both in the Federal and Commercial sectors, we have seen the demand for Java Developers jump significantly, helping deliver major projects that increase companies’ web and mobile presence,” says Eric Galasso, President of TSGi. “By sponsoring these high school level competitions, we are helping nurture and cultivate the talented young minds that will be the driving engine for our nation’s future technology innovations. We are pleased that AACC has been a leading force to organize and host this competition and provide an opportunity for our local high school students to showcase their talent in Java programming. Congratulations to the winning teams for their hard work, dedication, and collaboration in building great JAVA programs during this competition,” adds Eric.

This event was organized by Wendy Chasser, Faculty – Associate Professor at AACC, in conjunction with AACC’s Computer Science Club. The teams had 90 minutes to work on ten questions about logic in programming and then write four high-level Java programs. “The schools competed for trophies, cash, and other prizes. We saw significantly greater interest from the local high schools this year to participate in this competition,” says Wendy Chasser. “It is great to see local companies like The Squires Group stepping up their support of AACC in helping our local high school students compete to harness their IT skills, which are currently in high demand,” adds Wendy. “Based on the feedback this year too, we are going to continue with this competition next year,” concludes Wendy.

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit http://www.squiresgroup.com/.