Carol Janse of Janse Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When an injury leaves a person in need of indefinite medical care, a plan for their healthcare is absolutely essential.

Carol Janse is the founder of Janse Consulting, where she offers certified legal nurse consulting and certified life care planning services for individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries.

“These people have already been through hell,” says Janse. “Usually the client is afraid of me because they know I'm the one who sets the dollar amount. So the most important thing is I want them to enjoy my visit. This is not supposed to be stressful or harmful in any way. The purpose is to put them at ease and for them to enjoy the process.”

Life care plans are developed based on a number of factors, such as the type and severity of the medical problem, as well as the needs of the patient and their families.

“I'm considered more the architect of the plan,” says Janse. “I evaluate the client’s physical condition, emotional status, verbal skills, mental acuity. I also evaluate their environment. The standard door frame is 23-29 inches. Wheelchairs need 36 inches. Thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act, we can now renovate apartments.”

With its emphasis on the intersection of healthcare and the law, life care planning is considered forensic nursing, but Janse says it still requires the same degree of compassion. Prior to establishing Janse Consulting, she spent 25 years as a hospital nurse. Today, Janse possesses both a master’s degree in public health, specializing in health education and program planning, as well as a strong foundation in research, which supports her judgment and ability to serve the needs of her clients.

