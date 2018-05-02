Noam Rathaus, CTO and Co-Founder of Beyond Security to Speak About OEM and Code Reuse at PHDAYs and NOPCon in May

CUPETINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose, CA –Noam Rathaus, CTO and the Co-Founder of Beyond Security, a leading provider of automated security testing solutions including vulnerability management, will be speaking at PHDays in Moscow, Russia on May 15th, 2018 and at NOPCon in Istanbul, Turkey on May 3rd though the 5th.

His lecture titled “How Code reuse and OEM deals can make you a happy and rich bug bounty researcher” will focus on vulnerable code being shard a cross products because of OEM and code reuse.

“A lot of vendors reuse other company’s code because it’s part of an OEM deal, and this causes vendors to have shared vulnerabilities. This allows vulnerabilities to be easily re-discovered in other products or solutions when the vulnerability in the OEM manufacture is found” said Noam Rathaus. “This reuse allows a researcher to make easy money because they can report that a vulnerability exists in the OEM’d product with little effort” he added.

As CTO and Co-Founder of Beyond Security, Noam Rathaus brings vast knowledge of the computer security field, having 10 years’ experience in security for several platforms and over 8 years of C/C++ programming experience. In 1998, he started the popular SecuriTeam.com security portal (https://blogs.securiteam.com/) one of the largest internet security databases. One year later he co-founded Beyond Security which now owns and manages SecuriTeam.com.

Noam is the co-author of the popular technical books "Nessus Network Auditing", "Nessus, SNORT, Ethereal power tools", "Open Source Penetration Tools" and "Open Source Fuzzing" and holds a BSc. in Electrical Engineering.

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. It’s testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, beSECURE® for network vulnerability management and beSTORM® for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, please contact – Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com

Or visit us at www.beyondsecurity.com and https://blogs.securiteam.com/

To learn more about PHDays, please visit https://www.phdays.com/en/about/

To learn about NOPCon, please visit http://www.nopcon.org/



#####