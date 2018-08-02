Issued by B&H Worldwide

TRAVEL SERVICE CHOOSES B&H WORLDWIDE ACROSS ITS GLOBAL NETWORK

B&H Worldwide has secured a three-year contract to manage Travel Service's entire logistics engineering supply chain exclusively.

We are confident that B&H can provide us with an across the board solution for our complex aerospace logistics requirements...”
— Petr Hutla, Head of Logistics, Travel Service

LONDON, ENGLAND, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONDON HEATHROW: B&H Worldwide, the-best-in-class, aerospace logistics company and winner of the 2018 BIFA Freight Service award for Supply Chain Management, has secured a three-year contract to manage Travel Service's entire logistics engineering supply chain exclusively. Travel Services is the largest airline company in the Czech Republic and operates the SmartWings brand alongside charter and private business jet operations.

Under the new contract, which is effective immediately, B&H will expand its relationship with Travel Service to exclusively manage all AOG traffic, time-critical spares and routine shipments. This covers Travel Service's major operating centres in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary and a further 400 airports on four continents where the company operates.

B&H will manage the entire shipping process providing a new level of shipment transparency to Travel Service through the use of its unique OnTrack system to provide track & trace and reporting with an option to include full inventory management in the future. The contract will be managed through the B&H London Heathrow Control Tower providing round-the-clock 24/7, 365 service to the customer globally.

Says Petr Hutla, Head of Logistics, Travel Service: "We chose B&H because we wanted a business partner we could completely rely on which would then enable us to concentrate on our core business. We are confident that B&H can provide us with an across the board solution for our complex aerospace logistics requirements".

Adds B&H Worldwide's Customer Solutions Manager, Chris Allen: "Our dedicated European Control Tower team in London will manage this global business and provide bespoke services to precisely meet Travel Service's needs. Our specialist market knowledge and understanding of MROs, repair vendors and spare parts stockist combined with our award-winning supply chain management service were crucial in securing this important new customer".

B&H Worldwide, recently named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

TRAVEL SERVICE CHOOSES B&H WORLDWIDE ACROSS ITS GLOBAL NETWORK
