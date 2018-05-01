Lerner and Rowe sponsors #LovePup Family Fest

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys announces their sponsorship of the #LovePup Family Fest at Reid Park on May 4th from 5-9 p.m.

TEMPE, AZ, US, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys announces their title sponsorship of the #LovePup Family Fest at Reid Park on Friday, May 4th from 5-9 p.m. in conjunction with the #LovePup Foundation and iHeartMedia.

#LovePup Family Fest

Lerner and Rowe invites you to join them at this public event. Enjoy the food, music, kid-friendly activities, family fun and of course, #LovePup adoptions. Don’t miss out on seeing In Real Life or The Rich Berra Band. There will also be places to drop off much-needed donations.

“Pets are an invaluable part of a family,” said Kevin Rowe. “As a dog person myself, I fully support the mission of the #LovePup foundation. Come find your next furry family member here at Family Fest.”

Donation items always appreciated:

• Puppy Pads

• Paper Towels

• Cleaning Spray

• Gloves

• Dog Food

• Dog Treats

• Puppy Food

• Canned Food

• Pedialyte (Dehydrated Pups)

• Laundry Detergent

• Towels

• Trash Bags

• Dog Bowls

• Dish Soap

What YOUR Donation Can Do

• $10 = Puppy Pads for a week

• $20 = Dog Food for a week

• $50 = Vaccinations or a spay/neuter

• $80 = Dog Food to feed 40 dogs for a week

• $100 = Puppy Food for 12 pups for a week

#LovePup started as an offshoot of the infamous #LoveUp movement from Johnjay and Rich. This is a non-profit dog rescue organization founded by the Van Es family. The family has worked together and transformed their home into a full-on dog rescue center. They take in stray dogs from around the Phoenix area and provides them shelter, medical attention and food.

More about Lerner and Rowe Gives Back

The offices of Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys are proud to participate in this function, as well as many other community friendly events. Lerner and Rowe Gives Back would like to encourage you to adopt your next family friend instead of buying. Check out the #LovePup Foundation for an array of furry companions waiting for their forever home. Contact us today to find out more about how you can join the offices of Lerner and Rowe in their community support. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.