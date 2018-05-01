There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,780 in the last 365 days.

Call For Nominations -- NAMIC Next Generation Leaders Awards

Chair, NAMIC Board of Directors

Multi-Ethnic Leaders To Be Honored During The NAMIC Annual Awards Luncheon Scheduled For October 17, 2018 In New York, NY

We are excited to acknowledge and celebrate our industry’s innovative and inspiring leaders.”
— Joiava Philpott, chairperson of the NAMIC Board
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 -- NAMIC (National Association of Multi-ethnicity in Communications) has launched its call for nominations for the 2018 Next Generation Leaders Awards, honoring multi-ethnic executives for their leadership and contributions to their companies and the industry. The awards will be presented during the NAMIC Annual Awards Luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, October 17, 2018, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the New York Marriot Marquis in New York, NY, as the culmination of the 32st Annual NAMIC Conference. The awards recognize executives for their commitment to fostering diversity, while personifying excellence. By virtue of their individual achievements, these honorees serve as shining examples for those who will follow in their footsteps.

"We are excited to acknowledge and celebrate our industry's innovative and inspiring leaders," said Joiava Philpott, vice president, Regulatory Affairs, Law & Policy Department, Cox Communications and chairperson of the NAMIC Board. "Their remarkable achievements and dedication empower the workplace and our diverse communities."

The awards are an opportunity for companies to acknowledge and celebrate their employees' accomplishments. Business leaders age 45 and under are eligible for nomination. Awards are presented in four categories: Cable MSO, Cable Programmer, Technology Company/Disciplines and Creative Disciplines. The nominations deadline for this year’s Next Generation Leaders Awards, presented in partnership with Multichannel News, is June 1, 2018. Nominations may be submitted electronically by accessing the online submissions page at namic.com/ngls.

For more information regarding the Next Generation Leaders Awards and to access the complete nominations criteria, visit namic.com. Inquiries pertaining to sponsorship and ticket/table purchases for the NAMIC Annual Awards Luncheon should be directed to Sandra Girado, NAMIC’s vice president of Events and Partner Relations via telephone at 212-594-5985 or email at sandra.girado@namic.com.

ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on multi-ethnic diversity in the communications industry. Founded in 1980 as a non-profit trade association, today NAMIC comprises more than 3,500 professionals across 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that focus on education, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC champions equity and inclusion in the workforce, with special attention given to ensuring that the leadership cadres of our nation's communications industry giants reflect the multi-ethnic richness of the populations they serve. For more information, please visit www.namic.com and stay connected to NAMIC on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Wanita Niehaus
NAMIC
(202) 643-2765
