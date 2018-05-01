Call For Nominations -- NAMIC Next Generation Leaders Awards
Multi-Ethnic Leaders To Be Honored During The NAMIC Annual Awards Luncheon Scheduled For October 17, 2018 In New York, NY
“We are excited to acknowledge and celebrate our industry’s innovative and inspiring leaders,” said Joiava Philpott, vice president, Regulatory Affairs, Law & Policy Department, Cox Communications and chairperson of the NAMIC Board. “Their remarkable achievements and dedication empower the workplace and our diverse communities."
The awards are an opportunity for companies to acknowledge and celebrate their employees' accomplishments. Business leaders age 45 and under are eligible for nomination. Awards are presented in four categories: Cable MSO, Cable Programmer, Technology Company/Disciplines and Creative Disciplines. The nominations deadline for this year’s Next Generation Leaders Awards, presented in partnership with Multichannel News, is June 1, 2018. Nominations may be submitted electronically by accessing the online submissions page at namic.com/ngls.
For more information regarding the Next Generation Leaders Awards and to access the complete nominations criteria, visit namic.com. Inquiries pertaining to sponsorship and ticket/table purchases for the NAMIC Annual Awards Luncheon should be directed to Sandra Girado, NAMIC’s vice president of Events and Partner Relations via telephone at 212-594-5985 or email at sandra.girado@namic.com.
###
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on multi-ethnic diversity in the communications industry. Founded in 1980 as a non-profit trade association, today NAMIC comprises more than 3,500 professionals across 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that focus on education, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC champions equity and inclusion in the workforce, with special attention given to ensuring that the leadership cadres of our nation's communications industry giants reflect the multi-ethnic richness of the populations they serve. For more information, please visit www.namic.com and stay connected to NAMIC on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
Wanita Niehaus
NAMIC
(202) 643-2765
email us here