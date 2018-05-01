Chem-Dry Floor Cleaning Franchise Announces Master Franchise Agreement In Kenya

Top-ranked American brand continues aggressive African expansion

Chem-Dry has successfully proven itself in markets around the world, thanks to a business model that rewards entrepreneurship and can adapt well to different cultures.” — Joe Manuszak

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chem-Dry, the world’s largest carpet and floor cleaning franchise, has signed a new Master Franchise agreement in Kenya. This continues Chem-Dry’s successful expansion throughout Africa, as well as across western Europe and Asia. Chem-Dry now has a presence in eleven African countries and over 50 countries globally.

The latest agreement is with entrepreneur Avit Kwareh, who already holds the Chem-Dry Master Franchise for neighboring Tanzania. He reports that both countries are prime opportunities for the Chem-Dry franchising model, which allows franchise owners to operate their businesses from home, as well as work a very flexible schedule.

“We have been raising awareness around Chem-Dry and the services we provide,” said Kwareh, who has a background in telecommunications and international finance. “We already are in discussions with many potential franchise owners in both countries, and are in the process of getting equipment here so that when they come on board we are ready to train them.”

“We are very excited about the reception Chem-Dry continues to receive in Africa,” said Joe Manuszak, Vice President of International Development. “Chem-Dry has successfully proven itself in markets around the world, thanks to a business model that rewards entrepreneurship and can adapt well to different cultures.”

Chem-Dry is the world's largest carpet, upholstery and hard-surface floor cleaning franchise with nearly 3,500 franchises, serving 11,000 homes and businesses a day. Chem-Dry is aggressively seeking Master Franchise owners who want to bring this successful American brand to their country, where they will own the franchising rights to an entire region or country and have the right to develop as many franchise locations as feasible in that region.

As in the many other markets Chem-Dry serves and is entering, its environmentally friendly cleaning products, alongside the brand’s Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process, is of strong interest to potential Kenyan and Tanzanian franchise owners and customers alike.

“When we speak to people about the short amount of time it takes to clean and dry carpets, as well as the green technology for both solutions and equipment that use much less water, Chem-Dry really stands out compared with everything else in these markets,” Kwareh said. “I strongly believe that we have the interest here to be very successful with Chem-Dry. “People here are very attuned to the wise use of natural resources and taking care of the environment, and I believe Chem-Dry will fit nicely into that space.”

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world’s leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning more than 53 countries and serving more than 11,000 homes and business a day worldwide. Chem-Dry has been ranked the No. 1 carpet cleaning franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 30 consecutive years, is once again listed in their 2018 Franchise 500 list and has been ranked among the top 10 in the magazine’s list of Top Home-Based Franchises for nearly two decades. To learn more about Chem-Dry international franchise opportunities, visit: www.chemdryinternational.com.

Chem-Dry corporate parent, HRI Holdings Inc., also owns the N-Hance Wood Refinishing franchise brand, which now has more than 400 franchises across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Delta Disaster Services, an established and innovative restoration solution for both residential and commercial clients.