The John Marshall Law School Offers Fair Housing Law Internship Program for Undergrads
The grant provides scholarships to students to take the course, which may be counted toward the student’s undergraduate degree. The Center is proactively preparing the next generation of advocates to fight the rampant discrimination that continues to exist in housing and in educating citizens about fair-housing laws.
For the Spring 2018 semester, the Center recruited and selected 26 students from the following colleges and universities: Concordia University Chicago, DePaul University School for New Learning, Dominican University, Elmhurst College, Harold Washington College, Illinois Institute of Technology, Johnson and Wales University, Lewis University, McGill University, North Central College, Northeastern Illinois University, Robert Morris University, Roosevelt University, Triton College, University of Chicago and the University of Illinois at Chicago.
As a required part of their coursework, students will assist the Center staff in making presentations at local schools and to community groups and senior organizations. These presentations are designed to educate other students, professors and community members about housing rights. This program aspect also affords students opportunities to develop public-speaking skills and to share their knowledge with others.
At the end of the course, the Fair Housing Legal Support Center will host a career night for program students and alumni to explore job and career opportunities in civil rights and fair housing. Previous career events included panelists from the U.S. Department of HUD Region V FHEO Office, Illinois Department of Human Rights, Access Living, Chicago Commission on Human Relations, HOPE Fair Housing Center, The John Marshall Law School Fair Housing Legal Clinic, The University of Illinois at Chicago-Department of Urban Planning and Development and the law firm of Gartner & Bondavalli. The Center also assists interested students in obtaining internships with organizations that promote fair housing.
To learn more about the Fair Housing & Fair Lending Course, please call Professor Michael Seng at (312) 987-1446, or visit www.jmls.edu/fairhousing
*The work that provided the basis for this publication was supported by funding under a grant with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The substance and findings of the work are dedicated to the public. The author and publisher are solely responsible for the accuracy of the statements and interpretations contained in this publication. Such interpretations do not necessarily reflect the views of the Federal government.
About The John Marshall Law School
The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.
