Historic Pike Place Market in Seattle Installs SemaConnect Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle has chosen SemaConnect as its electric vehicle charging station vendor and has installed nine new smart EV charging stations. The stations are operational and are found in the parking garage located at the market. The stations add to the market’s focus on providing sustainable resources to its guests as well as attracting the many EV drivers in the area.

“Our stations add a unique amenity to Pike Place Market,” said Don MacNeil, director of sales at SemaConnect. “The adoption of electric vehicles is growing rapidly, and that is especially true for Seattle and the surrounding area. Management at the market recognized that there is a growing need for charging stations by consumers wanting a greener alternative. By adding this new green amenity to its property, Pike Place Market is able to set itself apart and provide drivers a more sustainable way to shop.”

Seattle is the perfect location to own an EV, since almost 90 percent of the city’s power comes from clean, hydroelectric power. The addition of charging stations highlights the city’s commitment to providing visitors with a sustainable transportation experience. The charging stations currently cost $1 per hour and are open to all EV drivers. The stations’ location and their availability can be found in real time using the PlugShare app.

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada.


