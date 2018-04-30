Capitoline launches new on-line data center training website

Capitoline unveils website dedicated to online training for data center professionals

LONDON, UK, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitoline has unveiled a new web site www.capitolinetraining.com dedicated to advancing knowledge in the design and management of data centers. The website offers a new on-line learning experience with advanced on-screen graphics supported by a full written text and spoken commentary. A unique feature is ‘ask the instructor’ where students can pose questions to fully qualified and experienced data center designers and auditors.

All courses are manufacturer independent and completely vendor neutral and are all based around recognised international standards, many of which Capitoline helped to write.

From the comfort of your own PC, laptop or tablet, data center professionals can achieve an internationally recognised certification in data center design and operational management with many more specialised modules in the pipeline for future release.

Capitoline director. Matt Flowerday, said, “We have gathered this specialised knowledge from over twelve years of data center design and auditing and have been presenting this material in face-to-face training for over a decade. The technology is now there for us to make this valuable resource available to a much wider audience with the very latest in on-line and interactive training platforms.”

A free data center introduction course, backed up by a library of free and independent technical white papers, is now available from www.capitolinetraining.com.

About Capitoline

Capitoline, headquartered in the UK, is an independent engineering consultancy specializing in data center design, audit and training. Capitoline started the world’s first data centre training in 2005 and has extensive experience in auditing and training around the world. Capitoline has become the world leader for manufacturer-independent data centre training and auditing. This experience has been reflected by Capitoline being a member of the British Standards Institute committee contributing to the development of the EN 50600 standard and TIA approved training provider contributing towards the TIA942 standard.



