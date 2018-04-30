Cascade Releases Corporate Sustainability Report

Report highlights environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic investment efforts

BOTHELL, WA, USA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade is pleased to share its 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report with our stakeholders. The report is in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Core Guidelines. GRI is the internationally recognized sustainability reporting framework that enables companies and organizations to measure, understand and communicate their sustainability efforts.

“Our reporting effort has evolved into a multi-stakeholder, year-long process,” explains Sue Bruning, Chair of Cascade’s Sustainability Council. “We benefit greatly from the flexibility of the GRI framework which allows our team to identify and pursue the issues most meaningful to our employees, our clients, our vendors, and other stakeholders.”

Highlights of Cascade’s 2017 Sustainability Report include:

• Our world-class safety program continued to foster safe work behavior with industry-leading statistics. 87% of our operating locations have gone a year or more without a single reportable incident and over 45,000 accident prevention actions recorded. Our total recordable incident rate remains under 1.0

• Our team achieved 6% revenue growth under tough market conditions. We continue to grow our Technical Services group by providing more sustainability-based technologies and services. Our experts are dedicated to streamlining your project progress, reducing total project cost, and increasing the surety of remediation outcomes with our tools.

• We launched SUMMIT™, Cascade’s Continuous Improvement Program, as a platform to drive organizational efficiency and foster collaboration across all business lines. The program initiatives are designed to deliver superior service for our clients, improve vendor relations, and enhance the employee experience.

• We invested $1.5M to deliver over 61,800 hours of employee training building knowledge, skills, and capabilities that advance individual and team performance

Cascade’s 2017 Annual Sustainability Report is available on the Company’s website at www.cascade-env.com/about-us/sustainability/

About Cascade:

Cascade is the leading provider of geotechnical and environmental drilling, high resolution site characterization, and environmental remediation applications in the United States. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.

