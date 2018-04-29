Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Hosts the 2018 Supplier Diversity Construction Matchmaking Event
NOVAHCC Matchmaking Focuses on the Commercial Construction Industry
Susana Marino, President of the chamber says: “We are offering a solution to buyers in the region, connecting them with procurement ready members, and this is part of the common effort we provide at our chamber, not only delivering contracting opportunities but advocating for more diversity and procurement inclusion opportunities for Latino business owners and other minorities wanting to do business with the government and large Buyers in the private sector. The business transactions start with the business matchmakings which are our signature events at Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.”
Buyers and Suppliers in Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC are invited to participate. However, encouraging the participation of women, Hispanic, minorities, and Veteran contractors is key to accomplish our goal. The one-on-one appointments will be pre-arranged between Buyers and Suppliers using software matching NAICS codes, past performance, procurement readiness capabilities, certifications in good standing, and other qualifications. This is a valuable opportunity for small businesses and minorities in the construction industry, as well as for Buyers to have a positive face-to-face interaction.
“In Fairfax County alone, 25% of Latino Businesses are in construction, but less than 7% of these businesses, enjoy the benefit of contracting with the government and large Buyers in the private sector due to not knowing the exigencies of the selection process. However, statistics show that once a supplier becomes the recipient of the first contract, the chances of getting a second one, increases by 80% and this are significant indeed and I feel already rewarded facilitating opportunities like this for the business community in the region” Susana Marino says.
Participating Buyers include Balfour Beatty Construction, Dominion Energy, Inc. FAM 66 LLC, Helsel Phelps, HOAR Construction, GSA, Lane Construction, Loudoun County, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Prince William County, U.S Air Force Small Business Division, United States Postal Service, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia PTAP, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro). Still, many more are in the process of registering to participate in order to promote diversity and inclusion in their procurement processes.
Suppliers may register at www.novahispanicchamber.com/events after your payment is received, you will get a passcode to access the Matchmaking Registration Database. *You don’t have to be Hispanic or a minority to participate. Buyers wanting to register can send an email to Susana Marino at smarino@novahispanicchamber.com with a description of products and services wanted for purchasing.
For additional information or to confirm whether this event is appropriate for your organization, contact us at info@novahispanicchamber.com or call (703) 839-8140
*THIS EVENT IS NOT FOR THE RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
About Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce - NOVAHCC foster opportunities for business and career growth. Our mission is to enhance the economic growth of our region through three core principles: "Connect, Unity, Achieve" Our main activities focus on delivering bottom-line results through procurement B2B/B2G matchmakings, networking events, assisting Veteran's with career/businesses opportunities, and connecting people to jobs in the region. For more information visit www.novahispanicchamber.com
Susana Marino
Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
(703) 839-8140
email us here