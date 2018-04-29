Pulsar VC Has Selected 8 Startups for the International Accelerator
Pulsar Venture Capital has announced an international accelerator, for which 8 teams are selected. Startups will receive investments (up to 120,000 USD) and will undergo a training program on three tracks: M. E. S. Tech (media, entertainment, sport), Blockchain Tech and Industrial. The selection of finalists was conducted at the Russian Venture Forum in Kazan.
The expert jury consisting of international and Russian venture funds, business angels and industry experts selected startups from 542 applications. Each project has received funding from the accelerator.
The list of accelerator participants:
Yorso - The use of the Yorso internet platform allows to maximally reduce the number of intermediaries in international wholesale sales of fish and seafood, which positively affects both the speed of transactions and the final price of the goods.
BRIDGE - BRIDGE creates a platform and transactional solutions for cross-border transactions between fiat and cryptocurrencies, using securities as netting.
SyncRight - A music platform for independent artists, authors, producers, labels, which plans to radically change the process of sharing music rights and provide unprecedented value for creative classes.
IRBISTECH - Manufacturer of dry ice granulators and dry ice pellet cleaning plants, based on a unique granulation technology, capable of reducing the costs of industrial and service companies in the introduction of innovative dry ice cleaning and its use around the world.
CheckScan - CheckScan gathers FMCG buyers at its site to help them share information about the best prices of goods nearby. Check Scan base allows users to make daily shopping more profitable.
NovaST - The company develops a technology for the production of electrically conductive polymer composite materials based on mCNT (modified carbon nanotubes), used in 3D printing technology with subsequent electrolytic deposition of metals on the surface.
Digital Loyalty System (brand SwitchSales) - DLS platform at the time of purchase implements individual terms for buyers with the identification by any credit card and phone number and saves the data of purchase. Setting terms for buyers and collected data are available for platform users in the personal account.
12 ФМ - Engineering company in the field of mining equipment based on unique energy-efficient solutions.
Pavel Korolev, CEO of Pulsar Venture Capital: "The main distinguishing feature of the new acceleration program, is its technological focus. Although we divided startups into tracks, first of all we proceed from the individual work plan with each team: personal mentors, individual consultations, international events, specially selected for startups. We chose companies by their potential in the global market, competitiveness of technologies. These are the criteria that finalist projects meet».
Recall that applications for the international acceleration program Pulsar Venture Capital (VC) took place from February to April 2018 in three directions - Industrial, Blockchain and M. E. S. Tech (media, sports and entertainment). The organizers received 542 applications for participation in the program from teams from all over Russia and 23 other countries, including the USA, Ireland, India, China, CIS countries, Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America.
The finalists will be trained by mentors from among the best entrepreneurs of Russia, Europe and the United States, who together with Pulsar VC experts will help the projects to find their place in the global market, to build a competitive business model, to finalize the MVP for foreign markets. The culmination of the acceleration program will be their participation in leading Russian and international industry events, where they will be able to monitor the demand for their solutions and products, establish contacts with new partners and, we hope, make their first sales.
Alexander Povalko, CEO, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC RVC, commented on the level of projects: "We are seeing a fantastic increase in the level of the forum participants. Today we have to grow even faster."
The Pulsar VC acceleration program is held for the seventh time. Graduates of the previous acceleration programs are companies such as Try.Fit, Reg.fm, desk4.work TRiZAXE, GetСoder, MOUSE, Energolesprom, and others.
Accelerator organizers and partners are Pulsar Venture Capital, Investment and Venture Fund of the Republic of Tatarstan, RVC, Innovation Promotion Fund, RVCA, Enterprise Ireland, as well as a number of leading venture funds and business accelerators of Russia, Europe, USA and Asia.
The organizers of the Russian Venture Forum are Investment and Venture Fund of the Republic of Tatarstan (IVF RT) and the Russian Association of Venture Investment (RVCA).
