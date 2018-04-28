Fran Briggs Announces The Best of Spring Reading, 2018
Readers can expect to be entertained by alternating glimpses of drama; humor; spirituality; children’s literature; romance; mystery and healthNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 28, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This season, as you add to your growing library, you'll be happy to know that each book listed on ‘The Best of Spring Reading, 2018,’ are keepers. American journalist, Fran Briggs recently announced her ten picks.
“The plots will keep you guessing," stated Briggs. "Readers can expect to be entertained by alternating glimpses of drama; humor; cooking recipes, spirituality; children’s literature; romance; mystery and health.”
The annual promotion puts the spotlight on a select group of authors from Los Angeles to New York; and from Canada to the Middle East. 'The Best of Spring Reading’ is organized by title; author's name; publisher; a short synopsis, and a link for additional information and purchase.
1. Please Oh Please Be Patient With Me by Candice Cox (CreateSpace) Xavier is a highly energetic little boy who talks about the struggles he faces as a child with ADHD, asks all adults to, "Please Oh Please, be PATIENT With Me." http://www.pleaseohplease.com
2. Deadly Shadow by Kim Cresswell (KC Publishing)Two recent murders. Two serial killers. A conspiracy that reaches beyond the physical world. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BX36QVV
3. Crashed by M.K. Chester (LBD Media Co, LLC) Two people meant for each other must overcome the sins of their fathers to find their happy ending. https://www.books2read.com/crashed
4. I, A Squealer by Richard Bruns (Twin Feather Publishing) The insider's account of the 'Pied Piper of Tucson' murders https://www.iasquealer.com
5. Larry the Alligator Makes Friends by LaDonna Marie (CreateSpace). Larry the Alligator learns assertiveness, persistence, and confidence while making new friends. Amazon http://ow.ly/WGWa30cRzrm
6. Seven Keys to Turn Your Life Around (Mike Murdock) by Dr. Mike Murdock Sometimes, people benefit most when they use uncommon wisdom (Amazon)
7. The Soul of Peaceful Living: Reflections for Transformation by Gena Livings (GenaLivings.com) A heartfelt collection of practical and positive insights that can transform your life from the inside out http://www.GenaLivings.com
8. Know Where to Run: An American Odyssey by Lynn Petronella (Author House) With wit and candor, former world class runner and l980 Olympic contender traces the roots of her history, her interest in running, and why she believes giving birth is the greatest of all human events. (Amazon) https://tinyurl.com/yapadnlt
9. Lunch in Translation by Rola Jordan (Detroit Inc Publishing) An exquisite combination of a memoire and cookbook that includes delicious recipes and moving stories about using food to build community.” http://www.lunchintranslation.com
10. Mi Barrio Book Series by Robert Renteria (Writers of the Round Table Press) Robert Renteria's journey from East L.A. gang and drug life, to becoming VP of a publicly traded company, owner of his own businesses, and civic leader. https://www.fromthebarrio.com/the-book/
Fran Briggs is an award-winning writer, professional journalist, and the Director of Operations of eMediaCampaigns! and How to Get Sponsors. Her work has been featured by EIN Newsdesk, CNN, FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS, Oprah, ABC's, The View, Black Enterprise, Entrepreneur Magazine and more. Her clients include recording artists, professional athletes, Olympic Champions, speakers, authors, children, Mothers of five, writers, entrepreneurs, and more. Fran can be reached at FranBriggs@aol.com.
