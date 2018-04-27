Candice Cox Receives Made Moguls Black Tie Community Award
Therapist provides diverse, exciting, and creative approaches for community education and engagement that supports mental, social, and emotional healthST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, April 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to the mental health challenges faced by children and adults is, Candice Cox. Recently, she was awarded a Made Moguls Black Tie Community Award for civic contributions, her publicist today. The ceremony was held on April 15, 2018 at the Downtown Hilton in St. Louis, MO.
“I am beyond grateful to receive the Made Moguls Community Service Award for Health and Wellness,” stated an exuberant Candice Cox. “It is my passion to teach the world that mental wellness is DOPE as we learn more about KHAOS; how to keep healing and overcoming struggles.
Recipients of the 4th annual community partnership award are individuals and organizations recognized for helping uplift and empower the St. Louis, MO community.
The licensed therapist provides diverse, exciting, and creative approaches for community education and engagement that supports mental, social, and emotional health in children and adults.
“Candice’s enthusiasm, expertise, and inexhaustible vitality for serving the health and wellness community are deeply rooted,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Candice Cox. “It’s only fitting that Candice be among the distinguished, group of recipients.”
To help explain the processes and therapies for mental wellness, Candice and her organization have leveraged powerful, animated characters to optimize education and solutions.
ABOUT CANDICE COX, LCSW
Candice E. Cox is fun, inspiring and a licensed therapist, author, and professional speaker. She has solutions to the challenges faced by many K-12 kids. She has helped many people turn their chaotic lives into KHAOS: Keep Healing and Overcoming Struggles. She does this with dynamic character-development programs designed to reduce negative behavior typically demonstrated by adolescents with poor social and coping skills. KHAOS, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization geared towards providing trauma informed services to help individuals create and maintain mental wellness for themselves. For more information, visit www.organizedkhaos.org. For sponsorship opportunities, bookings, interviews and appearances, contact Fran Briggs, Publicist to Candice Cox. (928) 275-1642.
ABOUT THE MADE MOGULS 4TH ANNUAL BLACK TIE CHARITY DINNER
The Made Moguls 4th Annual Black Tie Charity Dinner is an event that recognizes individuals and organizations that are helping to uplift and empower the St. Louis, MO, community. It also raises money and awareness for the Made Moguls Youth Program. Guests include distinguished leaders in education, politics, corporate CEOs and entrepreneurs.
