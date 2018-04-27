John Marshall Law School Recognizes Student Accomplishments at 2nd Annual Honors Ceremony
Awards were bestowed on students for achievements such as earning the highest grade in a course, participating in an honors program or journal and holding a student government position.
The Office of Student Life debuted two new awards this year. The Advocacy Leadership Award was created to honor a student who has demonstrated strong leadership in generating campus-wide awareness about existing social issues and advocating for change in the community. Third-year student Zuneera Masood Johnwell was the inaugural recipient.
The Spirit of Excellence Award honors a student who has consistently collaborated with a variety of student groups and John Marshall departments to produce quality events and services. Third-year student Kaylee Willis received this year’s award.
The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.
