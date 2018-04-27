Las Vegas Law Firm Gives Back by Sponsoring 2nd Annual Health and Wellness Resource Fair

Glen Lerner Gives Back

Glen Lerner Gives Back through partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for the 2nd Annual Health and Wellness Resource Fair.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen Lerner proudly announces their partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for the 2nd Annual Health and Wellness Resource Fair on Saturday, April 28th, 2018, from 10 am-1 pm. This event will be held at the LVMPD Headquarters, at 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Join the office of Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys at their table, where they will be providing fun giveaways to some lucky children. Maybe your child will walk away with a brand-new bike helmet, while supplies last. Bike safety is no laughing matter and your child should be protected properly. Get there early and make sure your child is protected.

“Bike safety is critical for children’s health and wellness,” said attorney Glen Lerner. “Make sure your child has every safety precaution available.”

Other sponsors of the 2nd Annual Health and Wellness Resource Fair include Popeyes, American Red Cross, the NLPOA and the LVMPDF.

Chat with our experts and find out what they can do for you. Bring your family and take advantage of everything this wonderful event will offer.

Available and free screenings at the 2nd Annual Health and Wellness Resource Fair:

● Vision

● Dental

● Blood Pressure

● Glucose

Don’t miss out on the fun and games for your family, with free entertainment and even free food! Get your questions answered from local experts about medical insurance, home health care and so much more. There will be wellness demonstrations throughout the day. Don’t miss out on the blood drive, immunizations, children ID’s, pregnancy services or mammography mobile unit. To learn more about this event, visit facebook.com/lvmpdoce or email ooce@lvmpd.com.

More about Glen Lerner Gives Back

Interested in learning more about how Glen Lerner and his Las Vegas personal injury team makes Southern Nevada better? Glen Lerner believes in giving back to the community and encourages others to get involved. The office of Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys proudly partners with the LVMPD as often as possible. You can find more information about how the law firm supports the Las Vegas community at glenlerner.com/community/ or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. We look forward to seeing you at the 2nd Annual Health and Wellness Resource Fair.

