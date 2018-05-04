Abudo's Course on Maternity Brings Education about Motherhood to Your Doorstep
Celebrate motherhood by learning all aspects of it with Abudo's online maternity course initiativePALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In “November 2017”, Abudo launched its online healthcare platform providing easy and structured disease education to patients, friends and family members. Abudo is an engaging, easy to digest video course provider, offering patients and their families a guideline to take control of their well-being by learning about illnesses, caregiving as well as health and security standards at workplace. Abudo has now successfully debuted its first online course on Maternity as well, with the end goal to create awareness and educate existing as well as to be mothers about the journey of motherhood.
“Motherhood is to be celebrated, but it is equally important to learn about it so that you are fully aware of what it brings you”, says Abudo’s CEO Tariq Khursheed. “Our authentic and well-researched course on Maternity is an initiative to help mothers acknowledge and understand various aspects of pre-child birth, child birth and post child birth.”
The maternity course is designed for the sole purpose of helping mothers to be, first time mothers and already experienced mothers and their families to understand and manage their journey of giving life. Maternity course, like all of Abudo’s other courses is online and available 24/7. Interested individuals can simply sign up for a course and access it from their desktop or mobile any anywhere, at anytime with absolutely no age, gender or accessibility restriction. All of these benefits are for just $15, which what makes this platform worth subscribing.
Abudo has more than 70k online health success education disseminators. It’s vision reflects gaining a competitive edge by providing 100% unbiased and impartial about maternity. Maternity is a beautiful journey for every mother. In an attempt to have a safe pregnancy and healthy child, pregnant women around the world depend on online search engines to solve queries. Sadly though, most of these online forums do not have any scientific backing. Abudo, through its maternity online education aims to provide a well rounded and a thoroughly researched course to pregnant women and their families. As per data from 2017, approximately 303,000 women die each year due to a complication during either pregnancy, or childbirth. We at Abudo aim to make this journey safe and memorable for you and your family.
Abudo is an online health success platform providing easy, structured disease education to patients, friends & family members. It believes in passion for creating a better life, by offering a variety of courses including both, communicable as well as non-communicable diseases along with a course completion certification at the end of each course. Abudo offers value adding guidelines and checklists to improve quality of life all while endeavoring to help patients and caregivers manage stress, improve lifestyle and lead a healthy life.
