Veteran Actor Hawthorne James Leads Ensemble Cast in Feature Film KEYS to Premiere in New York on January 25

Former New York City Detective Anngeannette Pinkston Premieres Her First Feature Film at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center

KEYS is a dramatic story inspired by criminal cases and my experiences while serving on the New York City Police Department.” — Anngeannette Pinkston, writer and director of "KEYS."

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, January 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First-time screenwriter and director Anngeannette Pinkston, a native New Yorker, premieres her feature film, "KEYS," on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, Queens, New York 11432. WBLS 107.5FM Radio Personality Shaila Scott is the red carpet host. Media check in 5:30 p.m. Red Carpet at 6 p.m. Screening at 8:30 p.m. Q&A and after party to follow on-site. For Talent/Media submissions, contact: Marie Lemelle, Platinum Star PR at 213-276-7827 or info@platinumstarpr.com.

The crime drama set in Staten Island, New York features an ensemble cast led by acclaimed actor Hawthorne James as Chief Charlie Miller (Flint Tales, A Day of Trouble, Five Heartbeats, Speed). Joining James is Anthony Ferro as Detective Mike De Capos; Shawn McDonald as Detective Desmond Wright; Nyasia Mitchell as Carla Smyth and introducing Anngeannette Pinkston as Anngela Keys.

"Hawthorne, Anthony, Shawn and the entire cast and crew brought their A game to a story that is based on some criminal cases, as well as my own personal experiences, with added fiction," said Pinkston who worn many hats on the set of KEYS. "I was inspired to write a screenplay from a New Yorker's perspective and from the right side of the law."

KEYS explores the psyche of an unassuming group of four blue collar employees who can't seem to get their heads above financial waters. Carla Smyth, an active NYPD police officer; Jason Bloom, a postal worker; Jason's girlfriend and postal co-worker Christine; and Shae Blake, a twenty-year NYPD officer retiree, are tired of being broke. The group's first plan of action would involve Anngela Keys, a newly retired NYPD sergeant and successful entrepreneur, to get her opinion about pulling off robberies because they are in possession of actual keys to the city. Keys refuses to get involved. Ignoring the warnings of Keys, the foursome embark on a string of neighbor robberies but get a taste for something bigger.

The entire KEYS cast is confirmed to attend the premiere. Celebrities invited are the Original DJ Spindarella (Salt N Pepa); Grammy-winning Rapper Terrance Kelly known professionally as Mr. Cheeks (The Lost Boys); Bass Guitarist Corey Boyd, touring performer for Konvict Muzic, a record label founded by R&B singer Akon; Actor John Canada Terrell (She's Gotta Have It; Boomerang); and New Day Associates CEO and President John Blassingame (publisher of Black Men Magazine, Today’s Black Woman, and Hype Hair Magazine); Film Director Marc Cayce (Flint Tales, A Day of Trouble, Sasha Lanes); Corey and Tamara Galloway, owners of the New York Streets, the National Arena League's newest franchise; and more.

KEYS' film producer is Pinkston. James Brickhouse is the associate producer. KEYS film crew include Director of Photography and editor Douglas Ferguson. The title song, "KEYS," was composed by Shawn McDonald, one of the co-stars.

Prior to taking on the entertainment industry, Pinkston grew up surrounded by the typical temptations that plague big cities. She chose to follow the footsteps of her older brother Andrew who was in law enforcement. She graduated from the New York Police Academy and eventually became a detective and ultimately served 12 years in the Manhattan North Narcotics Division that caused her stress. “During my 8th year on the police force, I witnessed the worst tragedy in modern history – the 9/11 attacks,” said Pinkston. “I was in my early 30s and preparing to testify for a court case that morning. I arrived too early and decided to do some banking about 5 blocks from the World Trade Center.” At that moment from a clear vantage point, Pinkston witnessed in horror as the plane crashed into the tower as people fell or jumped to their death.

Pinkston was devastated but committed to serving the people of New York. “The following day, I was assigned to Fresh Kills Landfill on Staten Island, the site where debris and the remains from the World Trade Center were separated into evidence,” said Pinkston. Some victims, not having been recovered from the debris on site, were transported to the landfill. “We had to sort through the personal effects of people who had perished or was missing from the 9/11 incident.”

As a result, some of Pinkston's life experiences are expressed through her songwriting and storytelling on the stage, TV and film.

About Anngeannette Pinkston:

Anngeannette Pinkston is a powerhouse from Staten Island, NY. She is a former NYPD Detective and author of short stories and a book currently on Amazon and Barnes & Noble called “The Navigator.” She is the creator of a television show, "SKII-TV," and CEO/President of SKII-Magazine.

Pinkston is also a songwriter. She wrote a musical arrangement entitled, "When Someone Young Dies," which was dedicated to the New Town, Connecticut Sandy Hook Elementary shooting that killed 26 children and adults. As an activist and a community leader, the song was dedicated and sung by Pinkston and her daughter Nyasia Mitchell for Eric Garner, Sean Bell and other victims of tragic shootings throughout the country. Pinkston is leaving her mark in American and Haitian History.

