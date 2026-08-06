St. Joseph County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 5, 2026) – St. Joseph County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"This scholarship is an investment in our state, teachers and young Hoosiers," said State Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger). "Keeping our best and brightest students here in Indiana to teach helps ensure a quality education for the next generation."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Alyssa Buss, John Glenn High School;

Arianna Stanley, John Glenn High School;

Claire Rosswurm, Marian High School;

Joshua Buckler, Penn High School; and

Hayley Kruger, Penn High School.

"Having an outstanding teacher who goes above and beyond in the classroom can positively change a student's life," said State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty), who serves on the House Education Committee. "These scholarship recipients show that our schools will be in great hands in the future."

State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"For so many of us, there were teachers who changed our lives and made a positive impact," Wesco said. "Quality educators are tremendously important to ensuring Indiana continues to be a great state for families."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger) represents House District 5,

which includes a portion of St. Joseph County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) represents House District 7,

which includes portions of LaPorte, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) represents House District 21,

which includes portions of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.