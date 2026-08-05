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Incident Reported in Burke County on 8/5/2026

NEWS RELEASE     |     FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE     |     August 5, 2026
 

 

BISMARCK, ND – Murex Petroleum Corporation notified the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division of a produced water and crude oil spill at the Hoiby 4-31 SWD site. The incident occurred on August 5, 2026, approximately 12.5 miles west of Powers Lake in Burke County, North Dakota.

 

Murex Petroleum Corporation reported that 450 barrels of produced water and 10 gallons of crude oil were released onto location. As of August 5, 2026, 400 barrels of produced water and 5 gallons of crude oil have been recovered.

 

A North Dakota Oil and Gas inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup required. Federal and state laws require operators to report the spillage of any materials that may pollute water, air or soil. Visit spill.nd.gov for more information about North Dakota’s Unified Spill Reporting System notifications and the public access tool.

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Incident Reported in Burke County on 8/5/2026

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