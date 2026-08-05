Aug. 5, 2026 - RFB #26-011-04 - Telecom Expense Audit

August 5, 2026 - RFB #26-011-04 - Telecom Expense Audit Marinette County is requesting bids from qualified firms to perform a comprehensive telecommunications service account audit on a contingency-fee basis. Interested vendors shall submit their bid to the Marinette County Assistant Finance Director by 3:00 PM CT on August 21, 2026. RFB #26-011-04 »

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