Vet Corps program relaunches with site locations across Washington

A program aimed at empowering and supporting people who served in the military will soon return.

The Vet Corps program partners with colleges, universities, and Veteran service sites to provide peer mentoring and service projects. Members help Veterans — including student Veterans and military families — navigate education, employment, health care access and disability benefits.

Vet Corps will begin its program year on Sept. 16. The program, operated by the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA), will receive funding through the Washington Service Corps, managed by the Employment Security Department.

Washington Service Corps, a statewide AmeriCorps program, received notice in July that it would receive its annual grant funding, including money to bring back Vet Corps.

“Vet Corps has always been about meeting Veterans where they are and walking alongside them as they navigate education, employment and life after service,” WDVA Director David Puente Jr. said. “We’re grateful to the Washington Service Corps for helping us bring this program back, and we’re excited to once again provide Veterans and their families with the peer support and connection they deserve.”

Washington Service Corps members serve in a variety of areas, including environmental restoration, tutoring, food security and support for Veterans and dislocated workers. Members receive a living allowance, health insurance, training, hands-on experience, mentoring and an education award to pay for college or student loans.

“The Washington Service Corps is a proud partner with WDVA, so when we learned that Vet Corps could be brought back through our grant, we jumped at the opportunity to help,” Employment Security Department Commissioner Cami Feek said. “Both our agencies have long-standing commitments to serving Veterans and ensuring they have the tools and resources to reintegrate into civilian life.”

Selected Vet Corps sites

Vet Corps will place members through the recruitment process at sites statewide:

Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center.

Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA).

Bates Technical College.

Centralia College.

Chelan County Veteran Service Office.

Eastern Washington University.

Everett Community College.

Grant County Veteran Services.

NCW Veterans Serving Vets (The Bunker).

NineLine Veteran Services.

Olympic College (Bremerton Campus).

Pacific Lutheran University.

Path With Art.

Skagit County Veteran Service Officer.

Spokane County Regional Veteran Services Office.

University of Washington Bothell.

University of Washington Tacoma.

Veteran Rites.

Yakima County Veterans Program.

Recruitment

Recruitment is underway. Veterans and military family members are encouraged to apply through the Vet Corps listing on the AmeriCorps website.

Applications submitted through AmeriCorps will be forwarded to the sites. Each site is responsible for interviewing and selecting its member.

AmeriCorps Service Opportunity

Vet Corps members provide peer support to Veterans and military families and help connect them to critical resources. Members also organize community service projects.

Veterans, spouses and dependents receive priority consideration.

Washington Service Corps will support Vet Corps’ established model, which has had meaningful impacts on Veterans across Washington for years.

Learn more about serving with the Washington Services Corps on its website.

More information can also be found on WDVA's Vet Corps website.

About Washington Service Corps

The Washington Service Corps (WSC) is a statewide intermediary AmeriCorps program hosted by the Employment Security Department (ESD). WSC is partnering with Vet Corps, operated by the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA), for the program year beginning Sept. 16.

Vet Corps previously received AmeriCorps funding through Serve Washington but experienced a loss of funding that paused program operations. Through a collaborative effort between Serve Washington, WSC and WDVA, WSC will provide funding for Program Year 2026-27 to relaunch and revitalize Vet Corps.

Vet Corps supports Veterans as they transition to civilian life through peer mentoring, resource navigation and community service projects. Members help Veterans access education, employment, health care and disability compensation resources.

WSC and WDVA have a long-standing partnership rooted in serving Washington’s military community. Both Vet Corps and WSC have operated statewide AmeriCorps programs for decades, with missions centered on community engagement and national service.

For the upcoming year, Vet Corps will place WSC members at colleges, universities, Veteran service sites and WDVA offices across Washington. WSC will provide technical assistance and grant administration while supporting Vet Corps’ established model, which has delivered meaningful impacts for Veterans statewide.