Queen Anne's County Business Community Invited to Workforce Development Presentation Featuring National Speaker Mark Perna

Queen Anne's County, in partnership with Queen Anne's County Public Schools, invites local business leaders, employers, and community partners to attend a special presentation by nationally recognized workforce and education expert Mark Perna on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The presentation, "Unleashing Passion, Purpose and Performance in Younger Generations," is part of Queen Anne's County Public Schools' Back-to-School Professional Development program and is being made available to the local business community through the generous sponsorship of the Upper Shore Regional Council (USRC).

As employers and educators work toward the shared goal of preparing the next generation for success, this presentation offers valuable insights into attracting, motivating, developing, and retaining young talent in today's evolving workforce.

Mark Perna is one of the nation's leading voices on workforce development, generational engagement, and education. Through his engaging, research-based approach, he helps organizations better understand what motivates today's young people while providing practical strategies to build stronger workplaces and career pathways.

Attendees will gain insights into:

Understanding the expectations and motivations of today's workforce.

Attracting and engaging young talent in meaningful ways.

Developing employees through effective mentoring and a positive workplace culture.

Strengthening partnerships between local employers and schools to build a stronger workforce pipeline for Queen Anne's County.

Unleashing Passion, Purpose and Performance in Younger Generations

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Location:

Queen Anne's County High School Auditorium

425 Ruthsburg Road

Centreville, MD 21617

Local employers, business owners, managers, human resource professionals, and community leaders are encouraged to attend.

Register Here https://share.hsforms.com/1kGQhho6nS4aOtQaExgJ8gQ4482q?utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_QwuRzD3vdtjEcWKYmxM-g--wrqeXtvS_i3ZxS40wjQ76EIe6VvB65ts6KZ7z1Gh03-xWftES4yuGt4QAoyHKWGTmuPw&_hsmi=429476171&utm_content=429476171&utm_source=hs_email