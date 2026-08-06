Liberty Wing Airman recognized among Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

RAF LAKENHEATH, England -- For Senior Airman Nathan Carver, being named one of the Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year isn't a finish line. It's another opportunity to serve. His selection places him among the Air Force's most distinguished enlisted Airmen, while highlighting the caliber of Airmen he serves alongside with at the 48th Fighter Wing. Yet despite the recognition, Carver is quick to shift the focus away from himself. "Being selected is truly an honor and a blessing," Carver said. "I know God has placed me here for a reason." As an aerospace propulsion journeyman assigned to the 48th Component Maintenance Squadron, Carver helps lead maintenance operations within the F100 Centralized Repair Facility, where he and his team inspect, repair and overhaul fighter aircraft engines supporting F-15E Strike Eagle operations at RAF Lakenheath and across multiple theaters. Their work ensures combat-ready engines remain available to sustain fighter operations and generate combat airpower wherever the mission requires. For Carver, every engine represents the responsibility that comes with putting pilots and weapons system officers safely in the air. "My job is important to the mission because we ensure the engines going into the jets are serviceable and safe," Carver said. "If they aren't built properly, not only are pilots' lives at risk, but so are the lives of the people they're fighting to protect." While his technical expertise helped earn one of the Air Force's highest enlisted honors, Carver credits his success to the people who have invested in him since joining the Air Force. He points to former supervisors who challenged him to grow as both a maintainer and a leader, along with mentors who helped shape his perspective on service, responsibility and caring for others. "One of the biggest things my mentor taught me was, as important as our mission is, the people around us are our first mission," Carver said. "I hope to return the favor to someone else down the line." Beyond his maintenance responsibilities, Carver spends much of his time volunteering through the Liberty Wing Chapel, leading Bible studies, mentoring young adults and organizing fellowship opportunities for fellow Airmen. Carver sees little distinction between the way he serves in uniform and the way he serves his community. "Even on the difficult days, that mindset reminds me that I'm here for a reason and to give my best in everything I do," said Carver. Whether leading a maintenance shift, mentoring the Airmen around him or volunteering in the local community, Carver believes success is measured less by recognition and more by the impact he leaves on others. "What I hope people take away is that I didn't do this alone," Carver said. "I'm just a nobody from Michigan who has been given opportunities to serve others. I hope people see that anyone can make a difference by giving their best where they're planted." Less than three years after entering the Air Force, Carver now joins one of the service's most distinguished enlisted groups. As one of only 12 Airmen selected across the U.S. Air Force, his achievement highlights the professionalism, dedication and excellence demonstrated by Airmen across the Liberty Wing and U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.