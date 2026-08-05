2026 Soil & Water Conservation Winners Announced

The Alexander Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) held its annual environmental education contests for the 2025–2026 school year. School winners from each category were honored at the Soil & Water Awards Banquet held on April 14 at Liledoun Baptist Church in Taylorsville, NC. The 2025–2026 contest theme was “We All Live in a Watershed!”

The contests included a 5th-grade poster contest, 6th-grade essay contest, 9th–12th-grade essay contest, 6th-grade computer-designed slideshow (PowerPoint), 9th–12th-grade slideshow (PowerPoint), and speech contests for 7th, 8th, and 9th–12th grades. As always, we received many outstanding entries, making the judges’ decisions especially difficult. The Alexander SWCD Board of Supervisors and staff congratulate all of the 2026 Conservation Contest participants and winners on a job well done. Students received ribbons, certificates, and cash awards in recognition of their achievements.

The winner of the 5th-grade poster contest was Colton Grindstaff of Hiddenite Elementary School. Iker Aragon of Stony Point Elementary School was runner-up, and Easton Huton of Millersville Christian Academy placed third. Colton’s poster also received an Honorable Mention at the Area Level.

The 6th-grade essay contest winner was Madelyn Wike of Millersville Christian Academy. Harper Hall of WAMS was runner-up, and Seth Reece of WAMS placed third. Madelyn’s essay also received an Honorable Mention at the Area Level.

The winner of the 6th-grade slideshow contest was Sophia Bentley of Millersville Christian Academy. Macey Walker of WAMS was runner-up, and Kate Chewning of Millersville Christian Academy placed third. Sophia’s slideshow went on to earn 2nd Place at the Area Level.

The 7th-grade speech contest winner was Brielle Millsaps of EAMS, with Ethan Rogers of EAMS finishing as runner-up.

The 8th-grade speech contest winner was Nayeli Galarza De Leon of EAMS. Nayeli earned 1st Place at the Area Level competition, held March 19 in Ashe County, and advanced to the State Competition on May 1 in Randolph County, where she also captured 1st Place.

The winner of the 9th–12th-grade slideshow contest was Sadie Gilreath of AEC. Kylie Greene of AEC was runner-up, and Kristopher Sherrill of ACHS placed third. Sadie’s slideshow received an Honorable Mention at the Area Level.

The winner of both the 9th–12th-grade speech and essay contests was Angelique Carico of AEC. Angelique’s speech and essay each earned 2nd Place at the Area Level.

The Alexander SWCD Board of Supervisors and staff again congratulate all of the 2026 Conservation Contest participants and winners on their accomplishments. We also extend our sincere thanks to all of our sponsors who donated door prizes and funding to help make the Soil & Water Awards Banquet possible.

The Alexander SWCD Board of Supervisors includes Chairman Eugene White, Vice Chairman Bryant Chapman, Secretary/Treasurer Colby Herman, and members Kathy Bunton and JD Sink.

For more information about the annual conservation contests or other educational programs, please contact Pamela Bowman, Alexander SWCD Director, at 828-632-0638.