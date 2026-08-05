Homeschool Supporters Honored

Brad and Kathy Lambert of the Family Vision Education Center of St. Peters, a group that supports homeschool students and their families, received a proclamation from St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and the County Council.

St. Charles County now has some 5,000 students who are homeschooled. Statewide the homeschool population has doubled since 2019, with 62,000 homeschoolers, representing 6% of all K-12 students.

“These young people aren’t on the sidelines,” Brad Lambert says. “They are tomorrow’s nurses, electricians, teachers, businesses owners, police officers and community leaders. The question isn’t whether they’re capable. The question is—are we helping them find their pathway?”

The non-profit organization provides resources that include a lending library, homeschool learning materials, parent collaboration opportunities and more.

The goal is to create a career development hub connecting young people to career paths, mentors, internships, apprenticeships, and workforce employment and financial literacy.

“The education is there, the talent is there, the employers are certainly there,” Brad Lambert says. “What’s missing is the bridge connecting them. Imagine students graduating with industry credentials before they’re age 20. Imagine local employers finding motivated young workers. Imagine young entrepreneurs starting businesses right here in St. Charles County. Imagine more of our young people choosing to stay here, work here and raise families. That’s the future we believe is possible.”

The Family Vision Education Center is located at 2020 Parkway Drive in St. Peters.

Council Chairman Mike Elam thanked the Lamberts for their years of service in various endeavors. “We appreciate everything you guys have been doing for the last 30 years,” Elam says.