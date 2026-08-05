County Council Lowers County Government’s Personal Property Tax Rate to Zero

St. Charles County taxpayers will save $4 million this year after the County Council voted to zero out the County’s portion of personal property tax bills—the tax collected on things like cars, mobile homes, and farm equipment.

The proposal passed 6-0 July 27. It eliminates personal property taxes for the County’s Road and Bridge Fund, and the Dispatch and Alarm Fund.

The County is voluntarily giving up an estimated $3.4 million in revenue for the Road and Bridge Fund, and $660,000 for the Dispatch and Alarm Fund, which supports the County’s 911 Dispatch.

“People pay too much personal property tax, and we understand that,” says County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “We just want taxpayers to understand that while the County Collector collects it, County Government has been getting only about 3% of the money—and the Council is now reducing that down to zero. Most personal property tax money goes to school districts and fire districts, which County Government has no control over and we merely pass through to those jurisdictions.”

For 2026, the County’s property tax rate for every $100 of assessed valuation will be:

General Fund: 0 cents for real and personal property

Dispatch and Alarm Fund: 3.24 cents for real property, 0 cents for personal property

Road and Bridge Fund: 16.86 cents for real property, 0 cents for personal property

Prior to this year, St. Charles County had already zeroed out all property tax collection for its General Fund, which pays for many of the County’s day-to-day operations. That’s been at zero since 2015.

The County had also frozen its remaining personal property tax revenue since 2022, and has now eliminated it altogether.

“We’ve been doing this for years, rolling back taxes voluntarily,” Ehlmann says. “Since 2007, the tax rollbacks we’ve done have saved taxpayers $40 million.”

Ehlmann added when it comes to the problem of higher property taxes, “We have been part of the solution, not the problem.”