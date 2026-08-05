Registration open for Warren County summer workforce celebration September 14

Warren County’s Summer Workforce Celebration is returning this September with a FREE night on a Lake George Steamboat Co. tour boat for local hospitality workers to thank them for their hard work this summer.

Lake George Steamboat Co. and Warren County Department of Workforce Development have teamed up to offer a free tour boat ride on the Lac du Saint Sacrement with food, prizes, awards, music, cash bar and more on Monday, September 14th.

It’s the Department of Workforce Development’s fifth annual end-of-summer event to thank the workers who serve as the backbone of our tourism industry.

Employees in the Hospitality, Tourism and Retail industries in Warren County are invited to attend the event, which will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required for those who want to attend, and can be done through this link. The registration deadline is Friday, September 11th.

In addition, employers and supervisors are encouraged to nominate their employees for work-related awards that will be given out in seven different categories, ranging from Excellence in Customer Service to Sales Extraordinaire. Full details on the awards and a nomination form for supervisors and employees can be found at this link.

Liza Ochsendorf, Director of Warren County Department of Workforce Development, said: “We’re grateful to Lake George Steamboat Co. for stepping forward to help us thank our local workforce. We know that the best way to retain quality employees is to make sure they feel recognized, appreciated, and valued for their efforts and skills.”

This event has been made possible by sponsors, and businesses that would like to sponsor or donate prizes for workers can contact Warren County Department of Workforce Development Director Liza Ochsendorf at [email protected] or call 518.824.8865.

We are inviting all of our local hospitality workers to enjoy some fun as a thank you for all you did during our busy summer season!

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