Governor Meyer Launches Farm to Processing Program to Support Delaware Farmers, Healthy Food Access, and Second Chances

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Media Contact:

Jonah Anderson

jonah.anderson@delaware.gov

DOVER, Del. — Governor Matt Meyer today announced the launch of Delaware’s Farm to Processing program, building on successful pilot testing earlier this year through a partnership between the Delaware Farm & Food Council, the Delaware Department of Correction, the Delaware Department of Education, and key outlet, Seaford Boys & Girls Club. The program will increase access to fresh, locally grown food, create new markets for Delaware farmers and expand workforce training opportunities that prepare incarcerated Delawareans for successful reentry into their communities.

During a visit to the Sussex Community Corrections Center, Governor Meyer toured the facility’s food processing operation and announced the next phase of the program, which will increase processing quantities, expand to additional Department of Correction facilities and incorporate freezing capacity to preserve seasonal summer harvests for use in school and child nutrition programs throughout the year.

“Every Delawarean deserves access to healthy, nutritious food, every Delaware farmer deserves the opportunity to sell more of what they grow right here at home, and every person leaving incarceration deserves the opportunity to build a successful future,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “The expansion of the Farm to Processing program advances all three. By connecting Delaware farmers with our schools and communities while providing incarcerated Delawareans with transferable workforce training, we’re building a healthier and more equitable Delaware.”

“Our community corrections facilities have demonstrated a long history of innovation in delivering training, experiential learning, and community service while preparing individuals for reentry,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor. “We are proud to participate in the Farm to Processing program which reflects our commitment to help people develop practical skills, habits, and responsible decision-making they need to build a better future.”

“As a farmer, one of the most important things to keeping the farm viable is being able to diversify,” said Dave Marvel of Marvel Farms in Harrington Delaware. “We can only do that if there’s a stable market for it. Being part of this program ensures that there’s a buyer for the product we can supply and that means we can grow a variety of foods. As a small family business, to be able to work together with the state and with nonprofit organizations to get our product into communities is what helps the next generation stay on the farm.”

“Getting the call to participate in this pilot program was pretty much a dream come true,” said Tony Windsor of the Boys & Girls Club of Delaware. “When we started our on-site garden during the pandemic, we had a vision to grow healthy foods and work them into meals for our youth Club members. We quickly realized our limitations to wash, cut and prep the fresh foods, and being part of this program has not only saved us money, it’s made our vision of incorporating fresh healthy foods into more meals come true.”

The Farm to Processing program builds on the Delaware Farm & Food Council’s existing Farm to School, Farm to Community, Farm to Pharmacy and Farm to Store initiatives by addressing a critical gap in Delaware’s food supply chain. Through light processing, including washing and cutting fresh produce, the program enables local farmers to supply directly to child nutrition programs like schools, childcare centers, summer programs and other institutions that may be hesitant to source locally because of limited capacity to prepare whole foods. Child nutrition programs use federal meal reimbursement funds that are distributed into the state through Department of Education to purchase directly from local farmers. Child nutrition programs or community outlets like Boys & Girls Club plan the food menu that works for them, from there they work with the Delaware Farm & Food Council to identify what part of the menu can be sourced locally. Local farmers supply those products on a weekly basis to Department of Correction’s SCCC facility for processing and Boys & Girls Club picks up washed and cut products for easy addition to meals.

The expansion builds on the pilot’s early success since April 2026.

Since then, Department of Correction participants have processed approximately 5,200 pounds of Delaware-grown produce from six different products — asparagus, strawberries, broccoli, cauliflower, cantaloupe and cucumbers — demonstrating the model’s flexibility across multiple crops. The Boys & Girls Club of Delaware has invested more than $6,800 in locally grown agricultural products through the program, increasing production capacity from approximately 500 servings per week to more than 1,600 servings per week while reducing preparation demands for child nutrition programs.

During the event, Governor Meyer also announced that the Seaford School District is finalizing plans to join the program as an additional Child Nutrition Program partner beginning in fall 2026, streamlining access to Delaware-grown foods for schools across the district.

The expanded program is designed to strengthen Delaware’s food system by increasing in-state food processing capacity, expanding institutional markets for Delaware farmers, reducing food waste and increasing access to fresh, locally grown foods in schools and communities across the state. It also creates additional workforce development opportunities that equip incarcerated Delawareans with practical skills and experience in food handling, processing, packaging and logistics to support employment after release.

Program partners are expanding processing capacity at the Sussex Community Corrections Center and implementing the model at additional Department of Correction facilities, creating a scalable statewide network for food processing, cold storage and food distribution.

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