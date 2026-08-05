Applications Now Open for Grants To Support Cleaner Communities

Applications for both the Illegal Open Dump Program and the Litter Abatement Program are being accepted until Nov. 2, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 5, 2026) – Applications are now being accepted for the Illegal Open Dump Program and the Litter Abatement Program until Nov. 2, 2026. The programs help protect public health, improve local communities and preserve Kentucky’s natural resources. Counties are eligible to apply for the Illegal Open Dump grants, while both counties and cities can apply for the Litter Abatement Program grants.

“Illegal dumps and roadside litter threaten Kentucky’s waterways, wildlife and the health of our communities,” Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary John Lyons said. “Working together with local governments, we’re providing the resources needed to remove pollution, protect our natural resources and preserve the places that make Kentucky a great place to live, work and visit.” Grant awards are based on a county’s road miles, rural population and total population.

Where to Apply: Applications for both programs must be submitted to Lisa.Evans@ky.gov, Kentucky Division of Waste Management by 4:30 p.m. (ET) Nov. 2, 2026. Completed applications, signed original agreements and all required supporting documentation must be submitted electronically.

Illegal Open Dump Cleanup Grants Counties that are up to date with their five-year solid waste management plans are eligible to apply for funding to remove illegal open dumps.

Counties applying for funds to clean up illegal open dumps may request specific amounts based on estimated project costs. If available funding does not meet the total amount requested statewide, awards may be prioritized based on factors including the proximity of dump sites to sensitive populations or protected areas, the level of environmental or public health risk posed by the waste and the size of the dump.

Funding for the program comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund, supported by a $1.75 per-ton fee on municipal solid waste generated and properly disposed of in Kentucky.

Each cleanup project with eligible costs under $50,000 requires a 25% local match. Grant application packets have been distributed electronically to county judge/executives and solid waste coordinators.

Since 2020, the Beshear administration has awarded more than $5.8 million to clean up 568 illegal dump sites across the commonwealth. Earlier this year, Gov. Beshear announced an additional $763,571.64 in funding to clean up 77 illegal dumps in 17 counties.

Litter Abatement Grant Program Applications are also being accepted for the Litter Abatement Grant Program, which assists counties and eligible cities with litter removal along public roadways.

Eligible applicants include counties that are compliant with their five-year solid waste management plans and incorporated cities that provide municipal solid waste collection services through ordinance or other authorized means.

Funded through the Kentucky Pride fund with support from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the program has helped state and local governments clean nearly 3.95 million miles of Kentucky roadways since 2003.

Application packets have been distributed to county judge/executives, solid waste coordinators, and mayors through the Kentucky League of Cities.

In December 2025, the Energy and Environment Cabinet awarded $5.24 million in Litter Abatement Grants to counties and cities throughout Kentucky.

For additional information about either grant program, contact Lisa Evans with the Division of Waste Management at 502-782-6355 or lisa.evans@ky.gov.