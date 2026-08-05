Oriient Activated More Than 300 Retail Locations in a Single Week Using Software Alone

Oriient | https://www.oriient.me Oriient Software Sample Image Wayfinding Phone | Oriient

Platform now live in over 6,000 stores globally, covering 850 million square feet, accurate to within one meter, with nothing installed in any location

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oriient today reported that its indoor location platform has been activated across more than 300 retail locations in a single week, part of a global footprint now exceeding 6,000 stores and 850 million square feet of retail space. No equipment was installed in any of them.Indoor location has historically been an installation problem. Systems required equipment placed throughout a building, which meant cost scaled with square footage and rollouts stalled after pilots. Chains would prove the concept in a handful of stores and never reach the rest.Oriient's platform uses sensors already present in standard smartphones. Nothing is mounted, wired, powered, or maintained inside the store, and the platform holds accuracy within one meter under live conditions with people, carts, and inventory in motion.“Nothing deployed indoors has ever moved this fast, and nothing that requires equipment ever will. Three hundred stores a week is what happens when you remove installation from the equation entirely. Our target is ten times that pace. Retail is where we started, but this layer belongs in any building, anywhere, powering any application.” — Mickey Balter, Co-Founder & CEO, OriientThat pace is possible because deployment is limited by software rollout rather than by installation crews, permits, or store downtime.Retailers use the platform to support associate workflows, including locating products, routing tasks, and directing work across large-format stores where finding the right aisle carries a measurable cost.“Once a store goes live, the change shows up in small but powerful moments: a new hire finding the right aisle without asking three people, a picker not backtracking across the floor. None of that shows up on a chart, but it is exactly what operators feel first.” — Chris Smith, VP of Global Sales, OriientOriient is a Google Cloud Partner and works with enterprise retailers across grocery, mass merchandise, and other large-format environments in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.ABOUT ORIIENT Oriient is a software-only indoor location platform for enterprise retail and large physical spaces. Running on standard smartphones with no dedicated equipment in the building, Oriient gives retailers precise, real-time location context across their stores. Accurate to within one meter and live in more than 6,000 stores globally. Learn more at oriient.me.

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